Bianca Censori Frees The Nipple In Practically Invisible Top On Kanye West Movie Date

BYZachary Horvath682 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - June 19, 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity) Bianca Censori is seen after attending the Prototype Show on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
This "outfit" from Bianca may be the most overt one yet.

It is no secret that people online are pretty much over Bianca Censori's over-the-top outfits. However, no matter how often she does it, a lot of folks continue to see how ridiculous she looks each time. There are lot of theories as to why she continues the dress in this manner. Some feel that Kanye West is putting together each ensemble. Others sense that the young architect is just doing what she feels. Additionally, there also some conjuring up the idea that Kanye and Bianca Censori are out to make the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian jealous.

"I have a theory that she dresses like that to make Kim K feel uncomfortable. Kanye knows this and is using her for revenge to make her feel some kinda way. He knows Kim K is used to getting the spotlight on a weekly basis and with Bianca in the news all the time she would like she is competing. Just a theory." That was an outsiders take on X (formerly Twitter) in regard to Bianca Censori's latest controversial look.

Read More: Cordae & Lil Wayne Keep It A Buck On Stellar "Saturday Mornings"

Bianca Lets Her Chest Breathe While Out With Kanye

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

TMZ was able to snap quite a few shots on the couple going to a movie theater. However, the film they were seeing, Fly Me to the Moon (Channing Tatum and Scarlet Johansson), was not watched in its entirety. According to the outlet, they were only in the theater room for about 45 minutes. As they were walking out to Ye's Tesla Cybertruck, paparazzi snapped photos of them, and outside of the recent silver string bikini from a few days ago, this one may be the most revealing one yet. The "top" Bianca is wearing is fully see-through, especially since she has no bra on. So, yes, her chest is completely exposed, nipples and all. She finished the look with matching beige shorts, a similarly colored baseball cap, and lacey black heels to show off the legs, too.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Censori's latest nearly nude outfit while out with Kanye West? How long have you been upset with these outfit choices? Do you see this stopping at any point? Why do you think she keeps doing this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bianca Censori and Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

Read More: Young Nudy Comes Back Swinging For The Fences On Metro Boomin-Produced "John Wayne"

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...