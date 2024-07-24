Bianca Censori Frees The Nipple In Practically Invisible Top On Kanye West Movie Date

This "outfit" from Bianca may be the most overt one yet.

It is no secret that people online are pretty much over Bianca Censori's over-the-top outfits. However, no matter how often she does it, a lot of folks continue to see how ridiculous she looks each time. There are lot of theories as to why she continues the dress in this manner. Some feel that Kanye West is putting together each ensemble. Others sense that the young architect is just doing what she feels. Additionally, there also some conjuring up the idea that Kanye and Bianca Censori are out to make the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian jealous.

"I have a theory that she dresses like that to make Kim K feel uncomfortable. Kanye knows this and is using her for revenge to make her feel some kinda way. He knows Kim K is used to getting the spotlight on a weekly basis and with Bianca in the news all the time she would like she is competing. Just a theory." That was an outsiders take on X (formerly Twitter) in regard to Bianca Censori's latest controversial look.

Bianca Lets Her Chest Breathe While Out With Kanye

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

TMZ was able to snap quite a few shots on the couple going to a movie theater. However, the film they were seeing, Fly Me to the Moon (Channing Tatum and Scarlet Johansson), was not watched in its entirety. According to the outlet, they were only in the theater room for about 45 minutes. As they were walking out to Ye's Tesla Cybertruck, paparazzi snapped photos of them, and outside of the recent silver string bikini from a few days ago, this one may be the most revealing one yet. The "top" Bianca is wearing is fully see-through, especially since she has no bra on. So, yes, her chest is completely exposed, nipples and all. She finished the look with matching beige shorts, a similarly colored baseball cap, and lacey black heels to show off the legs, too.