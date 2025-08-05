Shocking Pre-Kanye West Photos Of Bianca Censori Hit The Internet

BY Zachary Horvath 493 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
It's safe to say Kanye West has had a lot to do with how Bianca Censori dresses as these photos are a stark difference from the current norm.

As it stands, we associate Bianca Censori with incredibly risque and revealing outfits. However, this was not the norm for the Australian native and architect. TMZ was able to acquire some photos of the 30-year-old pre-Kanye West, and you won't believe how different she looks.

The outlet got a hold of four images all of which are from 2021. They are all side profile shots of Bianca and in them she's modeling a friend's clothes for their business brand back home. The outfits are more modest as she can be seen wearing sweaters, jeans, cozier indoor wear, and etc.

Moreover, her hair is longer, and we can see more of the Kim Kardashian similarities even more so here. Lately, Kanye has had her sporting shorter a cut that's slicked back. Facial features look relatively the same, although her eyebrows look slightly darker in color.

Overall, these more conservative styling choices are a far cry from the practically naked looks we see every other day. According to past partners, specifically Amber Rose, this is just how Kanye likes his women to dress.

Read More: Top 7 Food-Inspired Air Jordans

Kanye West & Bianca Censori
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay platform, Rose said that its one of Ye's kinks. "He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman."

She continued, "He wants all his friends to want his girlfriend. He wants everybody, when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable. She’s the baddest b*tch in the room."

Since they have been linked, which has been about two years or so, Censori has not really talked about the way she steps out in public. But on the outside, she seems okay with it because she she keeps upping the ante. In fact, in late June, she was spotted wearing nothing but a bra and underwear made out of Smarties-esque candy.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist "Alfredo 2" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - June 19, 2024 Streetwear Bianca Censori Frees The Nipple In Practically Invisible Top On Kanye West Movie Date 25.5K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Gossip Bianca Censori's Grammy's Red Carpet Look Is So Obscene That It Cannot Be Shown On TV 15.9K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 25, 2024 Streetwear Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination With Skin-Tight Nude Outfit During Family Shopping Spree 40.6K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Streetwear Bianca Censori Switches Up Her Fashion With Shocking Look In Paris 62.7K
Comments 1