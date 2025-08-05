As it stands, we associate Bianca Censori with incredibly risque and revealing outfits. However, this was not the norm for the Australian native and architect. TMZ was able to acquire some photos of the 30-year-old pre-Kanye West, and you won't believe how different she looks.

The outlet got a hold of four images all of which are from 2021. They are all side profile shots of Bianca and in them she's modeling a friend's clothes for their business brand back home. The outfits are more modest as she can be seen wearing sweaters, jeans, cozier indoor wear, and etc.

Moreover, her hair is longer, and we can see more of the Kim Kardashian similarities even more so here. Lately, Kanye has had her sporting shorter a cut that's slicked back. Facial features look relatively the same, although her eyebrows look slightly darker in color.

Overall, these more conservative styling choices are a far cry from the practically naked looks we see every other day. According to past partners, specifically Amber Rose, this is just how Kanye likes his women to dress.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay platform, Rose said that its one of Ye's kinks. "He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman."

She continued, "He wants all his friends to want his girlfriend. He wants everybody, when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable. She’s the baddest b*tch in the room."