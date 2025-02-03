Bianca Censori's Grammy's Red Carpet Look Is So Obscene That It Cannot Be Shown On TV

BY Alexander Cole 10.9K Views
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censor attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kanye West stood by her side through it all.

Kanye West is nominated for a Grammy for the song "Carnival" and while he already lost Best Rap Song to Kendrick Lamar, the artist is still attending the ceremony. Quite frankly, it feels surprising that Ye would even bother to attend. He is an independent artist now who has infamous urinated on his Grammys in the past. However, the ceremony is also an opportunity for him to champion his new wife Bianca Censori. They have never been to the Grammys together, but tonight, that all changed.

In fact, Censori is currently in the midst of going viral all over social media due to the fact that she wore an obscene outfit on the red carpet. How obscene was it? Well, she might as well have been naked if you really think about it. Sure, she showed up in an oversized fur coat, but she eventually took it off to reveal a sheer bodysuit in which you could see all of her curves. There was no censorship in her outfit, and Ye could not have it any other way.

Bianca Censori's Is Ridiculously NSFW
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Speaking of Kanye, he was seen wearing an all-black outfit that was pretty low effort, all things considered. We imagine once they enter the Grammys auditorium, Bianca Censori will have to put her fur coat back on. Otherwise, they will risk being thrown out, which would come as a surprise to absolutely no one at all.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are known for being provocative and that has not changed whatsoever. If it wasn't for this, they probably wouldn't make so many headlines. But at the end of the day, the public is interested, and that is going to take them very far. Only time will tell whether or not the two can keep up the charade.

