Kanye West Continues Bianca Censori's Birthday Celebration With Dubai Trip & Massive Bouquet

Ye's spoiling his partner for her 30th birthday.

It's been a thrilling and lovely past few days for Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori. The Australian model/architect turned 30 this past Sunday, January 5 and she's been living large. The festivities began back in the Maldives at a relaxing and lavish beach resort. There, the contentious couple got their groove on and shared some intimate moments they were surely never forget. Outside of some folks sneaking some footage of their quality time on social media, Ye has been showing his love for Bianca as well online. Of course, the posts have not been the most traditional, but neither is their relationship.

Kanye West hopped on his Instagram to post a black and white video of Bianca in a bathtub completely naked. With the audio completely cut, it's not possible to determine what she's saying. But the point is, Kanye is never afraid to share how much love and admiration he has for his partner. "Happy birthday baby," he captioned the clip. With her actual birthday now past her, you may think they are done celebrating. However, the opposite is true this time around.

Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Incredible Birthday Gift From Kanye West To Her Loved Ones

According to TMZ, there's now more internet sleuths sharing videos of the high-profile couple in Dubai. It's not confirmed if Ye got her this second trip too, but there's definitely a strong chance as he usually goes all out for his lady. In the clips above, they can be seen walking into some fancy and dimly lit restaurant in what appears to be in some tower.

However, it's what Kanye gifted Bianca that has folks talking. He's been known to always go for the large and over-the-top bouquets, and this time is no different. It's harder to tell, but you can see she's cradling a ginormous one as they head to their table where he friends and family await. But that's not all, as a beautiful all-white cake with sparklers galore is also a part of this package. It's so tall that she even needed a ladder to reach the top of it. They appear to be having the time of their lives following some rampant divorce rumors, and they continue to show how madly in love they are with one another,