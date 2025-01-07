Kodak Black Fans Encourage Him To Get Help After Alarming Livestream

Social media users are worried about Kodak Black.

It goes without saying that Kodak Black has experienced his fair share of ups and downs in recent months. In 2023, he announced that he was mostly sober, leaving his supporters hopeful for the future. Unfortunately, it wasn't long before he suffered a minor setback, telling his followers that he was using substances once again. "B***h, I ain’t sober," he declared at the time. "I look sober? Never sober, b***h. For what? Look at all this money. Look at all this cash. Sober for what? I’m too young to die sober."

In December, he performed at Rolling Loud Miami, but attendees were less than impressed with his performance. In footage from the event, he can be seen wandering around the stage and getting distracted throughout the show. Immediately, this led to theories that this was all due to substance abuse issues, though this is unconfirmed. He has been open about battling addiction in the past, however, admitting that he has his vices.

Kodak Black Tells Fans What Makes His Music Special

During a recent livestream, he detailed what makes his music unique, connecting with his listeners, and more. "When I’m in the studio, it’s all about energy,” he explained. “I don’t just rap, I let everything that’s going on around me get inside my music." He continued, noting how important it is to him to make a positive impact on his audience. "I put my soul in it,” he said, “I don’t just make songs for the radio. I make songs for the people who need to hear it.” While many resonated with his message, many also were concerned by his behavior throughout the stream.