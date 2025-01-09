Kodak Black Predicts He'll Be Targeted By Hate Campaign "Like Drake"

The rapper also talked drug use.

Kodak Black has become one of hip hop's saddest stories. The Florida rapper was one of the breakout stars of the Soundcloud era. He accrued commercial success and co-signs from the likes of Drake and Kendrick Lamar, despite his legal troubles. His career has effectively been derailed, however, by his drug use. Kodak Black has repeatedly been urged to clean up by fans, but he has grown tired of hearing it. He hopped on Instagram Live Wednesday evening, and claimed that he's being targeted by the industry as a result of his drug use.

Kodak Black aired out his grievances while posted up next to a vehicle. He expressed concern about being targeted by the industry, and pushed out the way he feels Drake has been over the last 12 months. "One of these days," he said. "N**gas gon' try and do me like Drake. Whole little hate Kodak campaign. Everybody who hate Kodak to the left." The rapper then predicted that industry figures will campaign to ruin his career. Kodak Black's thoughts become increasingly difficult to follow, but he does fire off a few thoughts about the fickle nature of friends in the rap game. He laments that too many people are fake and "p**sy."

Kodak Black Is Worried The Industry Will Turn On Him

Kodak Black didn't stop there. He also addressed his rampant drug use. Or rather, he defended it. He claimed that everybody takes drugs in some shape or form, as a means of escape. "Everybody's getting high while we waiting to die," he told his followers. "So what? Everybody get high. The whole world on f**king drugs." He then ran through the different walks of life who he believes are on drugs. "Your mama on drugs, your b*tch on drugs," the rapper said, while pacing around his car. "You ain't gon' tell me you ain't."

This is not the first time Kodak Black has been unapologetic about his drug use. The rapper talked about his decision to be high during a 2024 Instagram Live session. He snapped at fans in the comments who were begging him to get clean. "I’m never sober," Kodak Black asserted. "Look at this money. Look at all this cash. Sober for what? I’m too young to die sober." The rapper continues to put out new music, but it is very clear that his fans would prefer to see him change up his lifestyle.

