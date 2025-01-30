Kodak Black Clarifies He Would Never Hit A Woman After Concerning Rant About Someone Disrespecting His Mom

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Five
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Kodak Black is seen, outside Casablanca, during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Five on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Kodak Black detailed a recent dream about his mother.

Kodak Black says he would never put his hands on a woman after seemingly alluding to hitting a girl who disrespected his mother. He made the comments while going on a rant about a recent dream he had on social media. Recording himself in a car, Kodak began by expressing his love for his mom.

“Hey, I had a dream about my mom last night,” he said. “My mom is so beautiful. My mom is so beautiful.” After requesting someone off-camera turns the music down, Kodak gets more serious. “I remember this b*tch said… they say, ‘Oh, your mama probably used to suck a d*ck," he recalled. He then began to remark something about punching her before stopping himself short. “I ain’t no woman beater, bro—I ain’t no woman beater,” he continued. “My mama don’t suck d*ck not no more, but my mama ain’t suck d*ck in a long time.”

Kodak Black Recalls His Recent Dream

When AllHipHop shared the video on Instagram, fans in the comments section expressed their concern for Kodak. "Damn that young dude .. is gone..!! No body in his camp trying to help him huh? I’m just saying.. wow!!!," one user wrote. Another added: "He needs positive ppl around him so bad." Check out the full video of Kodak Black on Instagram above.

In other news, Kodak recently made headlines for comparing himself to Drake and predicting that the music industry will launch a similar campaign of hate against him. "One of these days," he said on social media. "N**gas gon' try and do me like Drake. Whole little hate Kodak campaign. Everybody who hate Kodak to the left." In the same rant, he addressed concern about his alleged drug use. "Everybody's getting high while we waiting to die," he told his followers. "So what? Everybody get high. The whole world on f**king drugs." He also teamed up with BG for the new single, "Short Timing," last month.

