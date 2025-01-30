Kodak Black Clarifies He Would Never Hit A Woman After Concerning Rant About Someone Disrespecting His Mom

Kodak Black says he would never put his hands on a woman after seemingly alluding to hitting a girl who disrespected his mother. He made the comments while going on a rant about a recent dream he had on social media. Recording himself in a car, Kodak began by expressing his love for his mom.

“Hey, I had a dream about my mom last night,” he said. “My mom is so beautiful. My mom is so beautiful.” After requesting someone off-camera turns the music down, Kodak gets more serious. “I remember this b*tch said… they say, ‘Oh, your mama probably used to suck a d*ck," he recalled. He then began to remark something about punching her before stopping himself short. “I ain’t no woman beater, bro—I ain’t no woman beater,” he continued. “My mama don’t suck d*ck not no more, but my mama ain’t suck d*ck in a long time.”

Kodak Black Recalls His Recent Dream

When AllHipHop shared the video on Instagram, fans in the comments section expressed their concern for Kodak. "Damn that young dude .. is gone..!! No body in his camp trying to help him huh? I’m just saying.. wow!!!," one user wrote. Another added: "He needs positive ppl around him so bad." Check out the full video of Kodak Black on Instagram above.