Kodak Black Recruits BG For New Track “Short Timing”

Kodak Black dropped an album today in time for the holidays.

It's been an eventful year for Kodak Black, and recently, the Florida-born rapper decided to end it with a bang. Today (December 25), he unleashed his new album Gift For The Streets, just in time for Christmas. The 12-track project boasts some exciting features from the likes of Veeze, Lil Yachty, Rob49, Juvenile, and more. BG even joined him for not one but two tracks, "Same Altima" and "Short Timing."

"Short Timing" features a catchy, laid-back beat and a hard-hitting verse from BG. Gift For The Streets arrives less than a month after Kodak's blast full-length project, Trill Bill, which he dropped back in November of this year. It also comes just months after his EP Dieuson Octave, which he released by surprise earlier that same month. That's far from all Kodak has released in 2024, however. He also recruited his Vulture Love collective for the album The Last Zombies On Earth in May as well as delivered several solo singles.

As for BG, he’s spent his year acclimating to life on the outside, as he got out of prison in September of 2023 after serving 11 years. He appears to have made the most of his freedom since his release, spending plenty of time in the studio and releasing new material. He's even reunited with his fellow Hot Boys members Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk for various reunion shows as of late. Most recently, the group took over Toyota Center in Houston for a performance in honor of the holidays. 

Kodak Black Unleashes Christmas Album Gift For The Streets

Quotable Lyrics:

Short timing but I'm still gone have to make it out

