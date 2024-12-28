Kodak Black Has A "Gift For The Streets" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Let's close out 2024 with a bang!

We're almost at the end of 2024, which means that there's a bit more of a slow season in the music industry with not a lot coming out. But since it's the holiday season, we still got a couple of gifts to cherish and ride out the year to. Moreover, our latest Fire Emoji playlist update – and our final one before 2025 – is here to round up the biggest releases you may have missed this week from the world of hip-hop. First up on our list is Kodak Black with his new project Gift For The Streets, and the "Short Timing" rapper has plenty of collabs and bangers on here to enjoy.

In fact, this is a lot more music than fans probably expected, as it was only about a month ago that he dropped the Trill Bill mixtape, his third tape of 2024. But no one's complaining if they're Kodak Black fans, especially when it comes to cuts like "S**t Show" featuring Veeze and Lil Yachty. A dreamy and ethereal synth pad and trill trap drum combination provides a solid foundation for some vocal contrast between Yak's rasp, Veeze's nonchalant coolness, and Yachty's auto-tuned croons.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Speaking of new projects, we also want to shout out Ice Spice's new deluxe version, Y2K!: I'm Just A Girl, which includes six new cuts on the original tracklist. One of its most anticipated tracks, "Hannah Montana" with DaBaby and NLE Choppa, is an easy highlight on here thanks to some energetic guest performances despite a meager showing from the Bronx femcee. It's hard to not carry those Jersey club drums and bass hits with you after you check this track out, as they contrast in dark fashion with the high-pitched vocal sample.