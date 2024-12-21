Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Return On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BYGabriel Bras Nevares420 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: J. Cole
July 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Recording artist J. Cole (Jermaine Lamarr Cole) performs live during Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One's a new track, and the other's a bonus vault selection.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and hip-hop still has some gifts to give us on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which rounds up the genre's best releases this week. Leading the way is one more Kendrick Lamar track before his dominant 2024 comes to an end, and it's another SZA collab on her SOS Deluxe: LANA, "30 For 30." Unsurprisingly, they share a lot of vocal chemistry and charisma over an easy-going beat that fuses melodic rap flows with a bouncy clap beat. They both sound heavenly on the cut, closing out their year on a sweet, fun-loving, and confident note.

Speaking of "the Big Three," our Fire Emoji update also highlights J. Cole's tenth anniversary streaming re-release of 2014 Forest Hills Drive. It includes eight new bonus cuts that are really resonating with fans during this celebratory time, especially the hard-hitting and gritty "Die Together." It features the North Carolina MC's trademark vivid picture-painting, casual but solid rhyme schemes, and impassioned delivery. In other words, these tracks show everything that made 2014 Forest Hills Drive such an enduring and beloved record.

Read More: Biggest Hip-Hop Moments Of 2024

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

For those looking for some more relatively underground gems on Fire Emoji, we're happy to say that one of 2024's most prolific runs had one more chapter to cover. Following three other collaborative LPs with other producers, Boldy James dropped off the Hidden In Plain Sight EP with beat wizard whothehelliscarlo, and it's a succinct but fittingly grimy unwinder. However, the title track, which features Conway The Machine and Styles P, is a good example of how the dusty and street-based vibe of the project can also mix beautifully with more soulful sounds.

As for new singles this week, we'd be remiss not to mention Gunna's new single "GOT DAMN" and its chilled, calming, and dreamy synth atmosphere. While the trap drums are simple and not much happens here melodically, Wunna's voice fills in the empty space for the most part. Finally on Fire Emoji, we wanted to shout out the new Tee Grizzley remix of "Diana," which features Flo Milli. The drill swing courtesy of BNYX and the more auto-tuned delivery are a welcome change of pace for the Detroit spitter, whereas the Alabama femcee skates on the beat in breathy but engaging fashion.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...