Lil Yachty & TiaCorine Get Odd On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Welcome to February: the first releases of the year are out, we've had time to enjoy them, and now it's time for the big guns to come out. While this is by no means a ridiculously huge release window, our new Fire Emoji playlist update and its round-up of the best of the best hip-hop this week proves that things will only get better as 2024 draws on. Leading the way is Lil Yachty's new single "A Cold Sunday," one of the most creative and unique rap tracks he's ever done. With an odd time signature, and flows and drums that adapt on a dime, it's a dizzying but still soulful record that the Atlanta native still shines on.

Next on Fire Emoji is TiaCorine's new eight-track offering Almost There, with a lot of colorful and aggressive highlights. However, "Blick" with Key Glock might be the best out of these, with heavy distortion and fiery performances giving off so much energy. Another project release this week was Hit-Boy and The Alchemist's THEODORE & ANDRE EP, on which the menacing and woozy "THE MAIN EVENT" with Johnathan Hulett bangs hard. Also, Icewear Vezzo's Live From The 6, particularly the track "Rap Game," is your fun-to-no-end Detroit rap offering this week.

Not only that, but Fire Emoji also highlights the best singles this week, whose artists will hopefully keep grinding in 2024. For example, Don Toliver made his return with "Bandit," an epic and wavy trap banger with his always vibrant vocal tone. In addition, That Mexican OT tapped DaBaby for "Point Em Out," which takes all the most cold-blooded elements of many regional scenes and combines them into a trunk-knocker. We'd be remiss not to shout out NBA YoungBoy's "BNYX Da Reaper," too, and this collaboration is a refreshing and successful triumph for both its rapper and its producer.

Meanwhile, JT delivered the most confident and cool-as-a-cucumber performance of this whole update on "Sideways." Finally, there's YNW Melly and YNW BSlime teaming up for a light and croon-heavy cut, "772 Love Pt. 3 (Your Love)." Let us know in the comments section what your favorite release on this Fire Emoji update was in the comments -– and what else we missed this week, too. Check out the playlist above and come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

