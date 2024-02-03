Lil Yachty & TiaCorine Get Odd On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other drops worthy of a fire emoji this week came from Don Toliver, The Alchemist & Hit-Boy, Icewear Vezzo, YNW Melly, and many more.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
ComplexCon 2023

Welcome to February: the first releases of the year are out, we've had time to enjoy them, and now it's time for the big guns to come out. While this is by no means a ridiculously huge release window, our new Fire Emoji playlist update and its round-up of the best of the best hip-hop this week proves that things will only get better as 2024 draws on. Leading the way is Lil Yachty's new single "A Cold Sunday," one of the most creative and unique rap tracks he's ever done. With an odd time signature, and flows and drums that adapt on a dime, it's a dizzying but still soulful record that the Atlanta native still shines on.

Next on Fire Emoji is TiaCorine's new eight-track offering Almost There, with a lot of colorful and aggressive highlights. However, "Blick" with Key Glock might be the best out of these, with heavy distortion and fiery performances giving off so much energy. Another project release this week was Hit-Boy and The Alchemist's THEODORE & ANDRE EP, on which the menacing and woozy "THE MAIN EVENT" with Johnathan Hulett bangs hard. Also, Icewear Vezzo's Live From The 6, particularly the track "Rap Game," is your fun-to-no-end Detroit rap offering this week.

Read More: Best Rap Albums & Songs Of January 2024

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Not only that, but Fire Emoji also highlights the best singles this week, whose artists will hopefully keep grinding in 2024. For example, Don Toliver made his return with "Bandit," an epic and wavy trap banger with his always vibrant vocal tone. In addition, That Mexican OT tapped DaBaby for "Point Em Out," which takes all the most cold-blooded elements of many regional scenes and combines them into a trunk-knocker. We'd be remiss not to shout out NBA YoungBoy's "BNYX Da Reaper," too, and this collaboration is a refreshing and successful triumph for both its rapper and its producer.

Meanwhile, JT delivered the most confident and cool-as-a-cucumber performance of this whole update on "Sideways." Finally, there's YNW Melly and YNW BSlime teaming up for a light and croon-heavy cut, "772 Love Pt. 3 (Your Love)." Let us know in the comments section what your favorite release on this Fire Emoji update was in the comments -– and what else we missed this week, too. Check out the playlist above and come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

Read More: YNW Melly Retrial Start Date Revealed, Judge Wants “Urgency”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.