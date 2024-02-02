That Mexican OT & DaBaby Seek Out Violence On "Point Em Out"

That Mexican OT is that guy for sure. The Bay City, Texas native is a load of fun on almost every track he puts out. A couple of weeks ago, the now 25-year-old boisterous rapper put out a banger of a single called "02.02.99." Its dark, multi-phased instrumental, along with OT's hilarious and violent bars made for one of the best singles of January.

Now, the "Johnny Dang" hitmaker is back for seconds just a short time later. This time, he brings along a first-time partner in rhyme, DaBaby. "Point Em Out" is another murderous single that sees both MCs on a manhunt of sorts. That is especially telling in the accompanying music video below.

Listen To "Point Em Out" By That Mexican OT & DaBaby

Bankroll Got It also deserves a lot of credit here as well. The California-based producer brings a watery, club-ready beat with some killer piano keys. If his producer tag sounds familiar that is because he helped produce Megan Thee Stallion's big comeback single "Cobra" not too long ago. Be sure to check OT and DaBaby's new cut, above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Point Em Out," by That Mexican OT and DaBaby? Is he becoming a star in the Southern hip-hop scene, or is he already one? Is this the better song than "02.02.99," why or why not? Is his most recent album, Lonestar Luchador, still in your rotation? Who had the better performance and why?

Quotable Lyrics:

I got diamonds, tacos, and coke

Inside of my Wock', I drop a hater like my throka

Got elbows swingin', watch him cook (Cook, uh)

I smoke his a** just like some mota

Leave him flat just like a torti, I swim with killers like a orca

It don't matter where it is, it don't matter where I'm at because to me, no man a porta

