Ice Spice Twerks In See-Through Striped Fit At Spotify's "Best New Artist" Party

It goes without saying that Ice Spice had a wildly successful 2023, and evidently, this year won't be any different. The Bronx-born baddie recently unveiled her new track "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" alongside a fun accompanying music video, which has already locked in its position as a fan favorite. The 24-year-old hitmaker is even nominated for multiple Grammy awards at this year's ceremony, despite being only a couple of years into her career.

She's in the running for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Rap Song for her Barbie movie collab with Nicki Minaj, "Barbie World." She also joined forces with pop icon Taylor Swift for "Karma (Remix)" last year, which earned them a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Of course, she's also nominated for Best New Artist, going up against the likes of Victoria Monet, Coco Jones, Jelly Roll, and more.

Read More: Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Ice Spice, And More To Perform At Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Ice Spice Performs "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)"

To celebrate, Ice Spice attended Spotify’s annual pre-Grammys party at Paramount Studios this week. She put on a headlining performance, which she kept short and sweet. She kicked things off with "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" and finished the show with "Deli." Ice Spice turned heads in a bold, sheer bodysuit, complete with vertical black stripes. She complimented the flirty fit with a pair of black heels and her signature "Princess" chain. Other performers included Victoria Monet, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson.

What do you think of Ice Spice's recent performance at Spotify’s annual pre-Grammys party? What about the Bronx-born performer being in the running for a Grammy for Best New Artist? Are you looking forward to seeing who wins? What do you think of her new track, "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ice Spice Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

[Via]