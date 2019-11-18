best new artist
- MusicSexyy Red Fans Insist Tyla "Robbed" Her Of Best New Artist Title At BET AwardsSexyy Red's supporters are sounding off.ByCaroline Fisher2.2K Views
- MusicCoco Jones Roasted By Fans For Her Outfit At Spotify Best New Artist PartyDespite being a designer look, her fit was criticized by many online.ByLavender Alexandria54.4K Views
- StreetwearIce Spice Twerks In See-Through Striped Fit At Spotify's "Best New Artist" PartyIce Spice performed her new track, "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)," at Spotify's annual pre-Grammys event.ByCaroline Fisher2.6K Views
- Pop Culture50 Cent & Evanescence's 2004 Grammys Spat Has Singer Amy Lee Sure Fif Still "Hates [Her] Guts"In a recent interview, Lee reflected on the chaotic night from nearly two decades ago, making it clear she doesn't want any beef with the rapper.ByHayley Hynes1.8K Views
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best New ArtistWho will be crowned “Best New Artist” at the 2024 Grammys?ByDemi Phillips384 Views
- MusicIce Spice Celebrates Her First Grammy NominationsIce Spice's fans are pretty hyped for her to get her first Grammy noms.ByLavender Alexandria2.5K Views
- MusicIce Spice Secures Best New Artist Nomination At The GrammysThe Grammys will be packed with amazing artists.ByAlexander Cole758 Views
- MusicIce Spice Accepts Best New Artist Award At VMAsIce Spice thanked her munchkins during her emotional acceptance speech.ByTallie Spencer952 Views
- MusicBillboard Unveils Predictions For 2024 Grammys "Best New Artist" NomineesPredicted nominees include Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Coco Jones, and more.ByCaroline Fisher1.9K Views
- Gram50 Cent Goes Off On Grammy's After "In Da Club" Hits Massive Milestone50 Cent still has beef with the Grammys.ByAlexander Cole36.2K Views
- MusicYung Bleu Wins Best New Hip-Hop Artist At iHeartRadio Music AwardsYung Bleu was nominated in this category alongside BIA, Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, and Pooh Shiesty.ByAlex Zidel1317 Views
- MusicCoi Leray Says She's The "Best New Artist" But Her Comments DisagreeEveryone in the comments seems to disagree with her statement.ByAlex Zidel7.6K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist At 2021 GrammysMegan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist at the Grammys, Sunday.ByCole Blake3.4K Views
- NewsChika Celebrates Her Success On New Track "GOLD MEDALS"Chika's new track "GOLD MEDALS" contains references to her recent Grammy nomination.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- MusicD Smoke Reacts To Grammy Nominations: "I Was Through The Roof"Life is moving fast for D SmokeByKarlton Jahmal3.9K Views
- AnticsNicki Minaj Drags GRAMMYs Over 2012 Best New Artist LossNicki Minaj criticizes the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, reminding fans of when she lost Best New Artist to Bon Iver.ByAlex Zidel4.2K Views
- MusicPop Smoke, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, & More Nominated For Best New Artist At VMAsThe nominees have been announced for the Best New Artist category at this year's MTV VMA's, including Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Lil Tecca, and more.ByAlex Zidel3.3K Views
- MusicCity Girls, DaBaby's Kids Choice Award Confuses The PublicCity Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby are a few artists that fans can't believe are nominated for the kid-friendly award show.ByErika Marie19.0K Views
- MusicDaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Fans Are Outraged Over Best New Artist Grammy SnubMegan Thee Stallion and DaBaby did not get nominated in the Best New Artist category.ByAron A.51.2K Views
- MusicLondon On Da Track Dubs Summer Walker The "Queen Of R&B" After Soul Train WinSummer Walker won big last night. ByChantilly Post5.3K Views