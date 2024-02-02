Coco Jones Roasted By Fans For Her Outfit At Spotify Best New Artist Party

In advance of the Grammys this weekend, Spotify hosted a party centered around some of the biggest breakthrough artists in the past year of music. Almost all of the nominees, with the exception of UK garage DJ Fred Again, showed up for the party. That included numerous performances of the breakthrough hits from the Best New Artist Nominees. Ice Spice unpacked her newest single "Think U The Sh*t" to the adoration of the crowd. Country star Jelly Roll was joined by Lainey Wilson for their duet "Save Me," while Victoria Monet and Noah Kahan both also performed their breakthrough songs.

Coco Jones was also in attendance at the party. Her track "ICU" broke through last year to the tune of 41 million streams on Spotify. The song spent 20 weeks on the Hot 100 eventually peaking at number 62. But much of the attention from fans was on the outfit she chose to wear. The fit paired a black last top with a quilt patterned skirt. Fans quickly identified the look as coming from the Moschino Spring-Summer 2024 runway show. Despite that, plenty of fans had backlash to direct at the outfit. Check out the look and some of the jokes made about it below.

Coco Jones Outfit Gets Attention Online

"Not during black history month??????" one of the top replies to the post reads. "Fire the stylist" another even more direct comment suggests. Even some of the fans who knew the origin of the look weren't impressed. "I know it’s Moschino, but it gives 'Everything from IG'" another comment reads.

In the wake of the success of "ICU" Coco recruited an impressive feature for a remix. That was Justin Timberlake, who teamed up for a new version of the track well before starting his new comeback era earlier this year. What do you think of Coco Jones' Moschino look at the Spotify Best New Artist party? Let us know in the comment section below.

