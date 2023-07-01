There was a time not so long ago when Justin Timberlake was one of the most prominent figures in R&B. The Social Network actor has turned his efforts to acting, with his last album being 2018’s Man of the Woods. While he’s found great success in the film industry, music lovers have been thirsty for more of Timberlake’s magic touch – especially when working with Timbaland. Thankfully it was recently confirmed that the duo has reconnected with plans to unleash an LP. In the meantime, the Memphis native has connected with another vocalist, Coco Jones, to give us a taste of what’s to come.

This New Music Friday (July 14), the industry veteran joined the up-and-comer on her “ICU (Remix),” which is already racking up streams. As Billboard reports, Jones’ original version was the second single from her What I Didn’t Tell You EP, which arrived last year. It marked the multi-talent’s first entry on the Hot 100 chart, landing her a spot at No. 63. With Timberlake’s help on this new cut, it’s sure to only help boost Jones to new levels of success.

Read More: Timbaland Confirms He & Justin Timberlake Have Finished A New Album

Justin Timberlake Assists Rising Star Coco Jones with “ICU (Remix)”

Before sharing the collaboration today, the Southern singers used social media to tease the prospect of working together. It began with Jones’ ’90s boy band collage on Twitter on Monday (July 10), and she later confirmed the exciting news during an interview at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday. “He’s such a legend and he really supports me, so I’m really really happy to have this collaboration,” the Bel-Air actress raved of working with Timberlake.

Listen to Coco Jones’ “ICU (Remix)” featuring Justin Timberlake above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you looking forward to JT’s impending musical comeback? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

Read More: Coco Jones Songs: Her Best Releases

Quotable Lyrics:

Maybe I just feel lost without you

And maybe I’m just pissed off without you

Baby, my life’s just off without you

Maybe you’re worth it all to me, baby

[Via]