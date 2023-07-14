Today (July 14), Billboard unveiled their list of predicted nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards. They gave readers a look at what might go down at this year’s awards show, noting that the Recording Academy lowered the number of allotted nominees in the Big Four from 10 down to eight. Billboard shared their thoughts on who may take home awards for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. The list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards will be announced on November 10 of this year.

Billboard predicts that Coco Jones, Jelly Roll, or Peso Pluma could be nominated for Best New Artist. Bailey Zimmerman, Noah Kahan, and Gracie Abrams were also included in their predications for the category. Billboard claims that Ice Spice, as well as her “Boys a Liar, Pt. 2” collaborator PinkPantheress, may additionally end up in the running.

Read More: Ice Spice Continues To Dominate The Billboard Hot 100

Billboard Thinks Nominees Could Include Ice Spice, Coco Jones, And More

Billboard’s predictions for the Best New Artist Category at the #Grammys:



Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

PinkPantheress

Featherweight

Bailey Zimmerman

Gracie Abrams



Artists such as Doechii, Fifty Fifty, Flo, Kelela and RAYE were mentioned as other potential nominees… — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 14, 2023

Ice Spice would certainly make sense for the “Best New Artist” category, considering the fact that she’s set up camp in the charts in recent months. Still at an early point in her career, the rapper has already taken on high-profile collaborations. She’s dropped songs with Taylor Swift and the widely-accepted queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj. She worked with Nicki not once but twice, most recently dropping their song for the Barbie movie soundtrack, “Barbie World.” She dropped a teaser of an upcoming track called “Deli” earlier this week, and fans can’t wait to hear more from the New York rapper.

Coco Jones would also be a shoe-in, just recently taking home a BET Award for Best New Artist at last month’s awards show. She was nominated for the category alongside Lola Brooke, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Flo, Doechii, and Ambré. Jones was also nominated for Best Actress and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. The singer also just recently dropped a remix of her hit song “ICU,” which features Justin Timberlake.

Read More: Coco Jones Comes Together With Justin Timberlake For Romantic “ICU (Remix)”

[Via]