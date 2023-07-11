Nicki Minaj has one of the hottest songs in the world, and not just any world. “Barbie World” is currently number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and features both Ice Spice and Aqua. And while it has been a tremendous success in promoting the upcoming film Barbie, it sounds like it took some serious resolve from Nicki Minaj to make sure this was the version that came out.

According to a Tweet sent out by Entertainment Tonight, the self-proclaimed Barbie of rap told the interviewer that there were some songs she didn’t like from the soundtrack studio. However, the one sample they sent her for her single, she loved. “And I jumped on it right away,” Nicki said while gracing the pink carpet for the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles. While she hadn’t seen the movie at the time of this interview, Nicki later praised the movie and its lead actor, Margot Robbie.

How Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, & Aqua Got “Barbie World” Right

While Nicki Minaj and Margot Robbie looked stunning on the pink carpet, it took some finessing from Minaj to get to this “full-circle” moment. Thankfully, Minaj had full autonomy in picking the song and beat for her single. “I just wanted to have a dope drum,” she said, adding a thundering beat to the sample from Aqua’s 1997 girl-pop anthem “Barbie Girl.” Staying true to the original while updating it with flair, “Barbie World” is the epitome of women’s empowerment while remaining glamorous.

The song clocks in at under two minutes, but Nicki Minaj, who has called herself Barbie as one of her nicknames since the beginning, brings fire bars to the track. “And I’m bad like the Barbie / I’m a doll, but I still wanna party / Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend / I’m a ten so I pull in a Ken,” is how the chorus starts. Ice Spice brings her lyrics out in the second verse, pairing one of the hottest female rappers with a rap legend in Minaj. To put a bow on the banger track, Nicki Minaj finishes her verse with, “It’s Barbie b*tch if you still in doubt.” Barbie comes out on July 21st.

