Nicki Minaj recently made an Instagram announcement about the release of her song “Barbie World,” which serves as a promotional track for the new Barbie film and features Ice Spice. Accompanied by a promotional image of herself and Ice, Nicki shared the news in a caption stating, “It’s BARBIE B!CH If you still in DOUBT. #BarbieWorld JUNE 23rd… PRE-SAVE NOW!!!!” This announcement comes shortly after Minaj revealed that her upcoming album will be released on October 10. Additionally, Minaj shared a snippet from the end of the Barbie trailer, which featured the original Aqua song, hinting at its inclusion in her own release. Subsequent snippets confirmed this assumption.

The collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice marks their second joint project in recent months. They previously collaborated on the remix of Ice’s song “Princess Diana,” which gained significant popularity, especially for Ice Spice. The remix reached #4 on the Billboard 100 and topped the Billboard Rap charts. Currently, it has spent seven weeks on the charts and currently holds the #48 position, generating substantial interest in Ice Spice from the general public. With their new single, the duo aims to replicate the success they achieved with their previous collaboration.

Nicki Looks Like A Real-Life Barbie In New Behind The Scenes Photo

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice dropped their second collaboration, “Barbie World.” Fans have been eating it up. Both Nicki and Ice have also dropped some behind the scenes looks at the creation of the video. Nicki took to Twitter to post a photo of herself in front of a blue screen filming the video. The picture features Nicki in a barely-there swimsuit with pink hair and oversized sunglasses. It looks like the pair had quite a bit of fun filming the Barbie-themed video.



In the song “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice demonstrate their undeniable chemistry. The track creatively samples Aqua’s “Barbie Girl,” incorporating a modern Brooklyn drill sound produced by RiotUSA. This update gives the song a fresh and contemporary vibe. Both Minaj and Ice showcase their impressive rap skills, delivering intense verses that complement each other’s passionate energy. The chorus includes lyrics like “I’m bad like the Barbie / I’m a doll but I still wanna party” and “Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend / I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken.” This collaboration signifies Minaj’s mentorship of Ice Spice, suggesting that we can anticipate great things from Ice Spice in the near future.