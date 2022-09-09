behind the scenes
- MusicDrake Shares "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Photo DumpDrake shared a message about being hated on after his Grammy losses.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Says He "Shouldn't Talk To" Rappers With Low Record Sales50 specifically mentioned selling 31k copiesBy Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Listens To Lady Gaga While Sporting A Stunning Red Dress In New Behind-The-Scenes ClipCardi showed fans what the vibes were like at a recent photo shoot.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKhia Serves Stunning Look For "Body" Music Video Following Sexyy Red FeudKhia is preparing for the release of her new single, "Body."By Ben Mock
- MusicOffset Shares Behind The Scenes Photos From "SAY MY GRACE" Music VideoOffset gave fans a peak at how his new video came to be. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Stuns In BTS Photos From Beyonce ConcertMegan Thee Stallion showed out as a special guest at Beyonce's homecoming concert in Houston. By Aron A.
- MusicKai Cenat Directing A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Music Video, Shares BTS FootageWith each new foray into the rap world, it seems like the Twitch streamer is making himself more of a creative force.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Looks Stunning In Behind The Scenes Clip From New PhotoshootNicki Minaj shared a clip of herself during a recent photoshoot that has fans excited for "Pink Friday 2."By Cole Blake
- TechSZA's Nearly Naked Robot Lap Dance From "Snooze" Music Video BTS Is Seriously HotAside from all the spicy snaps and snippets she's been sharing lately, SZA also gave us some comedic relief when showing off her moustache.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Takes Fans Through A Week In Her LifeMegan showed her fans what a week behind the scenes is like.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Posts Racy Behind The Scenes Picture From "Barbie World"Nicki shows off her assets in a new tweet.By Noah Grant
- TVShannon Sharpe Shares Behind The Scenes Video Of Last Day At FoxSharpe gave fans a little view of what his last day was like.By Ben Mock
- Music21 Savage Shares Pics From Dreamville Festival After Surprise Appearance21 Savage reflected on his time at Dreamville Festival on Monday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKevin Gates & Wife Dreka Share BTS Of "Breakfast" Music Video ShootWhile they previously teased the music video itself, the couple also shared some wholesome behind-the-scenes clips.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRihanna Shares Behind-The-Scenes Clip From “Lift Me Up"Rihanna has shared a video of Ryan Coogler's first reaction to hearing "Lift Me Up."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFergie & Jack Harlow Share A Behind-The-Scenes VMA Rehearsal Photo DumpWhile hosting the VMAs, the Kentucky native surprised viewers with an appearance from Fergie while he performed "First Class."By Hayley Hynes