Ice Spice Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Her Newest Music Video

Ice Spice's new song and accompanying music video have left her fans online divided. The song has a hard-hitting beat and fast flows like many of her other beloved songs but a number of lyrics on the tracks got second looks from fans. As fans online have debated the actual quality of the song the music video attached to it has racked up more than 1.8 million views in just a few days. In the video she flexes both her long and short hair styles in a variety of locations like the back of a pink Range Rover and the middle of a packed club.

With her newest Instagram post she took fans behind-the-scenes of the video shoot. The photo dump includes a number of shots of Spice in her outfits from the video and even a mirror selfie from what looks like her dressing room. In the comments fans continue to debate the songs merit, with some even saying she looks stunning, but might want to take some time off rapping. In the first picture of the bunch she's holding off a huge stack of cash that likely went on to be a prop in the video. It's that picture in particular that dozens of fans in the comments are actively thirsting over. Check out the full pic dump she shared below.

Ice Spice Shares Snaps From Her New Music Video Shoot

"Gimmie A Light" is the second single from Ice Spice's upcoming debut album Y2K. The project is a follow-up to her breakthrough EP Like...? last year. It follows "Think U The Sh*t" which dropped earlier this year and faced similar criticism for its lyrics. In fact fans started conspiring about why Spice writes so many of her particular NSFW lyrics that she had to respond.

What do you think of the new pictures Ice Spice shared from the music video for "Gimmie A Light?" Do you agree with fans that some of the lyrics and flows on the song aren't up to her standards? Let us know in the comment section below.

