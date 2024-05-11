Ice Spice Reveals What Inspired Her Upcoming Album "Y2K"

Earlier this week, Ice Spice unveiled her newest track "Gimmie A Light" alongside a smoke-filled accompanying music video. The Sean Paul-sampling single has since garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some think it's sure to be the song of the summer, others believe that her signature sound needs a revamp. With that being said, there's much more on the way from the Bronx-born performer, who's currently in the process of readying her new album Y2K.

Ice Spice has been teasing the project for months now, giving fans a taste of what's to come with various singles. She's yet to confirm an official release date. In a recent conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's New Music Daily, she opened up about some of the things that inspired her upcoming debut. According to her, it all goes back to her upbringing.

Ice Spice Says Her Mother's Aesthetic Is Her Inspiration

“Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form,” she explained. “It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner no matter where you go. So thankfully I had her as my inspo growing up.” She then went on to discuss how she chose the title of the project, describing how after coming up with countless different ideas, she ultimately opted to keep it short and sweet.

“I have a book full of pages of album names and different ideas, and I just really find the beauty and simplicity,” she said, “I was just like, ‘You know what? I want it to be short, I don’t want it to be this super long phrase.'” What do you think of Ice Spice revealing some of the things that inspired her upcoming album, Y2K? Are you looking forward to hearing it? How are you liking her new single, "Gimmie A Light," so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

