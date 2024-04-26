Ice Spice Steals The Show On Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr (Remix)"

Cash Cobain is on the come up. The rapper had a production credit on Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss (2022) and his new collab with Bay Swag, "Fisherrr," has been getting lots of playlist spins on streaming. It's a catchy track, driven by Cobain's start/stop flow and the jittery drum pattern. The lack of a verse on the back end made it a prime candidate for a remix, though, and Cobain took notes. "Fisherrr (Remix)" enlists one of the hottest rappers on the planet, Ice Spice, and the result is a track that outdoes the original.

Cobain and Bay Swag maintain the hypnotic qualities of "Fisherrr," but Ice Spice kicks things up a notch with her singular flow. She comes in towards the end of the remix, where the OG version lost steam, and spits bars about what else: being the baddest in the game. People don't listen to Spice for the intricate wordplay, it's all about the delivery and the quotables. The "Munch" hitmaker even throws it back to her breakout single. "I brought a baddie too," she raps. "She a wetty, ooh, givin' Betty Boop. I ain't callin' you "my boo," n**ga, what you thought? I was feelin' you?".

Ice Spice Allegedly Disses Latto On The Remix

"Fisherrr (Remix)" actually leaked a week prior to its official release. DJ Akademiks was sent the track on April 18 and previewed it during one of his live streams. Some fans think Ice Spice's verse is taking aim at Latto, but there's nothing that explicitly links the two artists. "Make 'em b*tches wanna hate, she see me and she get uncomfortable" are the "diss" bars in question. In the super combative diss environment of 2024, however, they aren't enough to start a legitimate feud. They could just as easily be general brag raps.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Fisherrr (Remix)," by Cash Cobain, Bay Swag and Ice Spice? Do you prefer it to the original? Does Ice Spice keep her hot streak going? Do you think she was taking shots at Latto on her verse? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news on Cobain and Ice Spice. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got an attitude but I'm feelingless, so I ain't mad at you

And I'm tatted too on this fatty-tude, I'm the baddest boo

So what you 'bout to do? Top on batty and then jatty move

And my a*s fat 'cause I eat my oats and my vegetables

And my p*ssy fat, and it's creamy, ooh, just like Danimals

I'm a baddie, so I know them other b*tches ain't impressin' you

