Ice Spice's Remix Of Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr" Allegedly Leaks Online

Fans are loving her take on the viral hit.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
79 Views
Ice Spice, Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024.

Ice Spice has been keeping it very busy recently. After promising that she had big things coming in 2024 she's well on her way to delivering on that promise. She led off the year with her new single "Think You The Sh*t (Fart)." The track was viral before it even dropped because of a hilarious teaser she shared to social media. She also recently unpacked two unreleased songs at her debut Coachella performance over the weekend. All those tracks will likely land on her debut album Y2K, which is expected to arrive this year.

In the short term though, her next release may be a contribution to someone else's song. Cash Cobain scored a viral hit earlier this year when the New York rapper's single "Fisherrr" gained a ton of traction online. In a new tweet, DJ Akademiks shared what he claims is a leaked version of Ice Spice's remix of the song. "So um woke up and had an Ice Spice remix of “Fisherrr” in my inbox. F*ck it I’ll share w yall …she went crazy or na?" the caption of his post reads. It's accompanied by a video playing the leak where Spice shows off a more relaxed style of rapping that's closer to singing than her usual intensity. Check out the leaked song below.

Read More: Ice Spice Respects The Opinions Of Music Critics

Ice Spice's Cash Cobain Remix

One of the songs Ice Spice debuted at Coachella got attention for reasons beyond just previewing the sound of her new album. It's not entirely clear, but some fans online think she may be taking shots at Latto on the song.

That wouldn't be too far outside the realm of possibility given that she's done it in the past. Multiple songs on the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP included disses aimed at the "Big Energy" rapper. What do you think of Ice Spice's leaked remix of "Fisherrr" by Cash Cobain? Do you think the pair should officially release this version of the song soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice K-Pop Mashup Goes Viral

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
BET Awards 2023 - ShowMusicIce Spice Describes Crying After Taylor Swift Reached Out To Collaborate871
Billboard R&amp;B Hip-Hop Live - Power PlayersMusicIce Spice Shares Flirty New Photos, Celebrates Success Of "Think U The Sh*t"10.2K
2023 Broccoli City FestivalMusicIce Spice Announces "Like..?" Deluxe Version Coming This Week4.6K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2MusicIce Spice Performs Unreleased "Y2K" Track At Coachella, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cheer Her On2.3K