Ice Spice's Remix Of Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr" Allegedly Leaks Online

Ice Spice has been keeping it very busy recently. After promising that she had big things coming in 2024 she's well on her way to delivering on that promise. She led off the year with her new single "Think You The Sh*t (Fart)." The track was viral before it even dropped because of a hilarious teaser she shared to social media. She also recently unpacked two unreleased songs at her debut Coachella performance over the weekend. All those tracks will likely land on her debut album Y2K, which is expected to arrive this year.

In the short term though, her next release may be a contribution to someone else's song. Cash Cobain scored a viral hit earlier this year when the New York rapper's single "Fisherrr" gained a ton of traction online. In a new tweet, DJ Akademiks shared what he claims is a leaked version of Ice Spice's remix of the song. "So um woke up and had an Ice Spice remix of “Fisherrr” in my inbox. F*ck it I’ll share w yall …she went crazy or na?" the caption of his post reads. It's accompanied by a video playing the leak where Spice shows off a more relaxed style of rapping that's closer to singing than her usual intensity. Check out the leaked song below.

Ice Spice's Cash Cobain Remix

One of the songs Ice Spice debuted at Coachella got attention for reasons beyond just previewing the sound of her new album. It's not entirely clear, but some fans online think she may be taking shots at Latto on the song.

That wouldn't be too far outside the realm of possibility given that she's done it in the past. Multiple songs on the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP included disses aimed at the "Big Energy" rapper. What do you think of Ice Spice's leaked remix of "Fisherrr" by Cash Cobain? Do you think the pair should officially release this version of the song soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

