Ice Spice Announces New Single, "Gimmie A Light"

New music from Ice Spice is on the way.

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Ice Spice announced that her next single, "Gimme a Light," will be dropping on May 10th in a post on Instagram, on Saturday night. She didn't provide any further details but provided a pre-save link in her bio. She shared the news while captioning what appears to be the cover artwork. Spice previously performed the unreleased song during her set at Coachella, earlier this month.

The post left fans excited in the comments section. "May already starting off fye," one user remarked. Another fan wrote: "This about to shift it all!!!" Many more left behind fire emojis. The single announcement comes as fans continue to wait for Spice's debut studio album, Y2K, which she intends to drop this year.

Ice Spice Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

In other Ice Spice news, she recently teased going on tour to promote Y2K during an interview with T Magazine on Thursday. When asked what she's looking forward to down the road, she revealed: "Going on tour. I can’t wait to see my fans up close and personal and really interact with them — interacting with fans online can be a little overwhelming. All their profile pictures are of me. It feels like a bunch of me’s talking back: It’s weird. Especially when it’s pictures I’ve never seen or don’t remember.” Check out her announcement for "Gimme a Light" below.

Ice Spice Announces "Gimme A Light"

Outside of music, Spice was also recently cast in Spike Lee's highly-anticipated reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's legendary thriller, High and Low. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
