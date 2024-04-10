Ice Spice Joins Denzel Washington In Cast For Spike Lee’s "High & Low"

Ice Spice will be joining Denzel Washington in the cast for Spike Lee's highly-anticipated reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's legendary thriller, High and Low. While it marks the Bronx rapper's first time working with Lee, it will also be her feature film debut. It will be the fifth time Lee and Washington have collaborated over the years and their first time doing so since 2006’s Inside Man. The news comes after Spice and Lee previously posed for a photo together in Brooklyn, earlier this year.

Kurosawa released High and Low back in 1963 and it remains one of the Japanese filmmaker's most iconic movies, along with Yojimbo, Ikiru, Seven Samurai, Ran, and more. The story follows a businessman torn between gaining executive control and helping an employee by lending him the money to free his child from kidnappers.

Read More: Ice Spice & Spike Lee Meet-Up Sparks Fan Theories

Ice Spice Attends The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Ice Spice at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Spice previously suggested she wanted to pursue a career in acting during an interview with Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenburg on HOT 97 in January 2023. “I didn’t ever really like see myself being a rapper,” she admitted. “I always wanted to be an actress. That was my first passion.” A year later, she appeared in a Super Bowl ad for PepsiCo's lemon-lime soda, Starry. Speaking on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she described it as her acting debut. “For me, that will act as an introduction to acting,” she said. “Which is crazy, because that’s not a lot of people’s introduction. It’s a lot of pressure because it’s such a big platform. But regardless, I’m grateful I got to have that experience. It was definitely a challenge delivering the lines and stuff like that.”

As for the music side of her career, Spice is hard at work on her debut studio album, Y2K. The project is set to release at some point this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ice Spice Reflects On Rise To Fame: "I Don’t Think Anybody Is Ever Fully Prepared"

[Via]