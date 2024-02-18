Ice Spice & Spike Lee Meet-Up Sparks Fan Theories

Spike Lee posed for a picture with Ice Spice in Brooklyn on Saturday. In response to the legendary filmmaker sharing the photo on Instagram, fans theorized that the two are in a relationship. Lee quickly shot down those rumors in response.

"Yesterday Da Boogie Down Bronx Made A Visit To CR👀KLYN. Peace To @IceSpice." he captioned the post. Ice Spice dropped a goat emoji below. When one user commented, "now Spike," with laughing emojis, he fired back: “Git Ya Mind Outta Da Gutter [surprised face emoji].”

Spike Lee Speaks At The New Yorker Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Spike Lee talks with David Remnick during The 2023 New Yorker Festival at Webster Hall on October 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Fans also shared plenty of praise for Ice Spice. "I love ice spice, anyone who doesn't like it is my enemy," one user wrote. Another added: "One of the most talented singers since Whitney Houston and Madonna. Every song that Ice Spice does is like a Michael Jackson Thriller video. The dancing and singing she does. SHES UNDERRATED!" Check out her picture with Spike Lee below.

Ice Spice Poses With Spike Lee

Other fans asked Lee to cast her in one of his projects. "Please put ice spice in your kurosawa remake," a fan wrote. Despite being known for her career in hip-hop, Ice Spice previously told Teen Vogue that she was originally planning to pursue a career in acting. “I love movies,” she said, last year. “I always wanted to be a part of that, whether it was [starring in] or helping direct it, I wasn't allowed to, for some reason, I was mad salty about that for years.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Spike Lee and Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

