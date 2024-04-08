Ice Spice Confirms That "Y2K" Has Passed "The Car Test"

Ice Spice has been one of hip-hop's darlings over the last year and a half. Her bubbly personality and catchy tracks continue to win over fans and earn her new ones every day. Ever since her debut EP, Like..?, listeners have been clamoring for the debut album. Y2K is expected to drop sometime this year; however we are still waiting on the release date, cover art, and tracklist. But this latest update from the New York rapper could mean that we are just weeks away from receiving the project. A clip has resurfaced from the Hot Ones episode with Ice Spice where she reveals that her album has passed the "car test."

During her conversation, she revealed that she had been playing Y2K in the whip, according to AllHipHop. "Yes, I’ve been playing the album fully through in the car, volume all the way up." This an important part of the creative process, as projects need to be able to be played in multiple settings. To also help feel confident in the work she is putting out, Ice Spice also wants it to be clear that only quality will be released.

Ice Spice Ensures That Y2K Will Be Ready For The Whip

"Each song that I work on I really try to make it good enough to put out basically,” she stated. “I don’t really skim through it real quick, I really take my time and I’m just like OK. Every time I work on a song basically, I’m like, ‘This is gonna be released.'" We appreciate the hard work Ice Spice, but we need the album now!

What are your thoughts on Ice Spice saying her album, Y2K passed the car test? With all of this information about the project, do you think we are getting the album this month? Will this live up to the hype it has been receiving, why or why not? Do you see this being a better project than her EP?

