Ice Spice Claims She Caused Earthquake In New York Due To "Clapping"

On Friday morning (April 5), the East Coast was hit with a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, with New York being a majorly affected area along with Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and more. Joining in on the wealth of wild reactions to this online, one particular Bronx native had an interesting theory and took responsibility for the natural event. "my bad for the earthquake yall u kno this a** be clappin," Ice Spice tweeted much to fans' amusement and desire Friday afternoon. This also comes just a couple of days after they already thirsted for her enough for her iHeart Radio Awards fit, and it's clear that she likes to joke around and have fun about this lust.

However, that's definitely not the only thing that folks are bringing Ice Spice up for these days, especially in the confined space of the rap game and competition between femcees. In fact, we just got beef rumors squashed concerning one of the ladies who many thought was the most likely to be one of her opponents: Cardi B. They shared pictures of them together pointing out that there are no issues between them, despite Spice's loyalty to Cardi's long-rumored rival Nicki Minaj. Turns out that rap beef isn't as shady and loyalty-based as many folks online would have you believe.

Read More: iHeartRadio Awards: Latto & Ice Spice Cross Paths On Red Carpet

Ice Spice Assumes Responsibility For New York Earthquake

In addition, Ice Spice and Cardi B came together based on their Dominican heritage, something that centered the latter's most recent online spat. A feud with content creator Raymonte over whether or not she's Black saw "Princess Diana" chiming in as they discussed this cultural and racial debate. It's not one for anyone to make assumptions about, but is nevertheless something that has followed both artists for their whole careers up to this point. Still, Spice handled it with the same bluntness, grace, and sense of humor with which she saw this earthquake.

Meanwhile, we're sure that the future will hold many more iconic online moments from her, as she always taps in with what's happening. Most recently, the 24-year-old had an amazing appearance on Hot Ones that, unfortunately for her, was way out of her comfort zone. Do you think her career is trackable on a Richter scale or will it only get more Earth-shattering from here? Drop your thoughts in the comments and stay logged in for more news and updates on Ice Spice.

Read More: Shaq Claims He Wasn’t Flirting With Ice Spice In Viral IG Post From Super Bowl