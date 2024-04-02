iHeartRadio Awards: Latto & Ice Spice Cross Paths On Red Carpet

The venues of award shows have seen plenty of celebrity catfights over the years, but at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) evening, we were impressed with how two rap divas in particular handled themselves. While sauntering down the red (well, yellow) carpet yesterday afternoon, both Latto and Ice Spice looked stunning. The former showed off her thigh thighs in a pretty, deep red mini dress. Meanwhile, the redhead went with another all-black look, this time switching out her usually long, straight hair for some subtle waves.

In a video that's making rounds on various blogs, we can see that the "Deli" and "Big Energy" hitmakers were in the same area at the same time, though it's unclear if they actually saw each other. As Spice stops to pose for photos, a crowd can be heard screaming in excitement from beyond the barrier. As she turns to walk away, Latto comes into view, taking some snapshots before heading inside to mingle with other creatives.

Ice Spice’s Fans Make "Deli" Femcee Feel Their Love

Reactions to that on social media have been mixed so far, with some suggesting that Lil Mama would've been a better contender after channelling LeftEye in the 2013 Crazy Sexy Cool biopic. Regardless, Latto gave it her all as the iHeartRadio audience watched on. Other big moments last night included Beyonce accepting the Innovator Award from Stevie Wonder, as well as SZA taking home multiple trophies for her breathtaking sophomore LP, SOS.

Though she was calm when unexpectedly crossing paths with Ice Spice, Latto brought her signature "Big Energy" which we love so much to the stage when performing with TLC. In lieu of Lisa "LeftEye" Lopes no longer being with us, the 777 hitmaker stepped in to rap her bars in some of the girl group's biggest hits. Read what social media users are saying about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

