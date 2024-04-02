Beyonce Delivers Inspirational Message After Receiving Innovator Award From IHeartRadio, Shows Love To Stevie Wonder, Jay-Z, & More

Beyonce gave the Beyhive her eagerly-awaited sequel to RENAISSANCE this past weekend, COWBOY CARTER. The R&B icon's full foray into country music has already been a smashing success. According to AllHipHop, Spotify confirmed that it was the "most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far." Additionally, "This is also the first time a country album holds the title this year." Surely, the album will go number one as fans and most critics are loving it so far. While breaking records, the album is already winning her awards. According to HipHopDX, Beyonce took home the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Award show last night.

It was reported about a week ago that she would be receiving this prestigious accolade and now its officially in her hands. Stevie Wonder, who had credits on COWBOY CARTER, fittingly presented Beyonce with the award. In her black and gold cowboy get-up, Bey gave an impassioned acceptance speech in which she thanked a lot of "innovators" and subtly threw shade at some critics. Outside of thanking her husband Jay-Z, Andre 3000, Stevie, Rosetta Tharp, Tracy Chapman, Prince, Michael Jackson, and more, the highlight was the first half of her speech.

Beyonce Gives Her Innovator Award Speech

Beyonce starts by saying, "Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible." She continued, "Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength." Then, Bey low-key went in on the people not believing in her. "So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art, with no preconceived notions."

What are your thoughts on Beyonce winning the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Awards? How do you feel about her acceptance speech and what she mentioned in it? Is COWBOY CARTER going to be the album of the year for 2024, why or why not? Do you think critics are right to be attacking the album like this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Beyonce and COWBOY CARTER. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

