Drake Fans Use NSFW Sign To Reveal How They Afforded Tickets To His Show

Some fans are shameless.

BYAlexander Cole
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show

Drake is easily one of the greatest artists of his generation. Overall, he has broken numerous sales records and streaming records. Furthermore, he has topped the charts with every album. He has more hits than some of the most legendary artists in the world, and he continues to rack up accolades. At this point, Drake and his legacy are fully cemented. Not to mention, he has recently been on tour with J. Cole. This tour was even joined by Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne, whom fans have been excited to watch live.

As you can imagine, getting tickets to a Drake show is now easy task. In certain cities, these tickets sell out immediately. Moreover, on the resale market, the tickets are extremely expensive. It has even gotten to the point where floor tickets are going for over $1000 USD. Fans have been going to extreme lengths to get their hands on some tickets, including the fans below. As you can see, a couple of women went to Drake's latest show and held up a sign saying they engaged in sex work to afford their seats. Of course, we are saying that in much less vulgar terms.

Drake Fans Are Built Different

We can't corroborate the stories of these women, however, we hope they were joking. After all, that seems like a dangerous thing to do just to see Drake. Having said that, fans have been bringing all sorts of wild signs to his tour. On numerous occasions, the artist has even acknowledged the signs. There have even been some monetary giveaways, and it has been a pretty good time. Hopefully, Drizzy ends up taking a break after this tour is over. He's earned it.

Let us know what you think of Drake and his music, in the comments section down below. Have you gotten a chance to check out his tour? If you did go, did you have a good time? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. 2024 continues to be a phenomenal year for music.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
