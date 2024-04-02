Drake Fans Use NSFW Sign To Reveal How They Afforded Tickets To His Show

Drake is easily one of the greatest artists of his generation. Overall, he has broken numerous sales records and streaming records. Furthermore, he has topped the charts with every album. He has more hits than some of the most legendary artists in the world, and he continues to rack up accolades. At this point, Drake and his legacy are fully cemented. Not to mention, he has recently been on tour with J. Cole. This tour was even joined by Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne, whom fans have been excited to watch live.

As you can imagine, getting tickets to a Drake show is now easy task. In certain cities, these tickets sell out immediately. Moreover, on the resale market, the tickets are extremely expensive. It has even gotten to the point where floor tickets are going for over $1000 USD. Fans have been going to extreme lengths to get their hands on some tickets, including the fans below. As you can see, a couple of women went to Drake's latest show and held up a sign saying they engaged in sex work to afford their seats. Of course, we are saying that in much less vulgar terms.

Drake Fans Are Built Different

We can't corroborate the stories of these women, however, we hope they were joking. After all, that seems like a dangerous thing to do just to see Drake. Having said that, fans have been bringing all sorts of wild signs to his tour. On numerous occasions, the artist has even acknowledged the signs. There have even been some monetary giveaways, and it has been a pretty good time. Hopefully, Drizzy ends up taking a break after this tour is over. He's earned it.

