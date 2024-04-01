Drake Spots Doppelganger In The Crowd During "It's All A Blur," Show, Trolls Rappers Doing Weed Promos

Drake called attention to a doppelganger in the crowd at a recent stop on his It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? on Instagram after the show. To do so, he reposted another fan's clip of the attendee with the caption: “I’m everywhere…” In the video, the fan simply watches the Toronto rapper as he performs near the stage.

The incident comes as Drake has been feuding with Kendrick Lamar following the rapper's feature on Future and Metro Boomin's chart-topping song, "Like That." With his verse, Lamar dissed both Drake and J. Cole. Drake has yet to release a diss track back at the iconic rapper.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Like You" Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Drake Joins J. Cole On Stage During Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Drake did appear to respond to drama in a rant during a recent concert. “A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling… listen, the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f***ing self,” Drake told the crowd at one of his shows. “Because you know how I’m feeling? I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f***ing toes down… and feeling like anywhere else I go… and I know no matter what, there’s not a n**** on this Earth that can ever f*** with me in my life. And that’s how I want y’all to walk out of here tonight… But, you know, you can get yourselves gassed up, riled up and move towards the future… Sometimes you’ve got to acknowledge the mistakes you’ve made in the past… right? So that’s what I want you all to do. Everybody in here.”

Drake Shares Clip Of His Lookalike

Elsewhere on social media, Drake also caught attention for trolling rappers who promote marijuana online. Check out that clip above and be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & J. Cole: Unpacking Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That"

[Via]