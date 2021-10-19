doppelganger
- MusicBoosie Badazz Doppelganger Hilariously Stars In Music Video"That's the Boosie 'we have at home,'" one fan jokes.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralRick Ross Lookalike Fools Fan On VacationFans dubbed the doppelganger Ross' "Temu" version.By Ben Mock
- ViralDrake Doppelganger Turns Up Club Night In Brooklyn To Hilarious Viral ResultsIt's the spooky season weekend, and one particularly big Drizzy fan is making sure that he wins every Halloween costume contest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice's Doppelganger Blows Up On TikTokA new Ice Spice lookalike is going viral.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicG Herbo Is Fed Up With His DoppelgangerG Herbo says he's blocking anyone who sends him clips of his lookalike.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearKanye West Imposter Roams The Streets Of LA"Is that Kanye from Wish?" one spectator wondered.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Durk Doppelgänger Perkio Debuts New LookApparently the Smurk lookalike doesn't look much like The Voice anymore.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKyle Kuzma Becomes Latest NBA Star With World Cup LookalikeKyle Kuzma and LeBron James both have doppelgangers at the World Cup.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Reacts To His World Cup DoppelgangerSome fans noticed a LeBron James lookalike playing for Cameroon.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChris Brown Lookalike Denies Charging $1,500 For Fan Meet & GreetsThe lookalike has been identified, although he's denied making any "agreements with anyone" regarding a meet and greet.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Imposter Fools Reporter At NFT.NYC ConferenceThe Long Beach legend caught wind of the antics and named his doppelganger.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Durk & Drake's Lookalikes Collab & Drop Remix To "Laugh Now Cry Later"Perkio and Fake Drake are living the good life as they make the most out of their lookalike antics.By Erika Marie
- MusicFake Drake Is Allegedly Getting Paid To Perform Drake SongsFake Drake has been making public appearances since October of last year and now it appears he is getting paid to perform Drake's songs. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureKodak Black Lookalike Appears Online, Joining The Ranks Of Perkio & Fake DrakeSocial media users have dubbed him "Kodak Crack."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Brings Out Perkio During "7220" Tour Stop In MiamiDurkio brings out his doppelganger during his Miami tour stop. By Aron A.
- MusicFake Lil Durk Fools Fans, Swarmed By Crowd While Exiting Mall"Shmurkio" has an uncanny resemblance to the superstar rapper and some fans can't tell the difference.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Lookalike Goes Viral In Hilarious ClipDJ Khaled might actually have a twin.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureKanye West Spotted With Kim Kardashian Lookalike & Travis Scott At "Donda 2" PartyKanye West was spotted at a "Donda 2" listening party with Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, and a Kim Kardashian lookalike.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureFake Drake Celebrates Real Drake’s Birthday In Miami, Reveals He’s From TorontoDrizzy’s lookalike hits the streets of Miami once again.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomFake Drake Strikes AgainDrake's viral lookalike has been spotted yet again in Miami.By Alex Zidel