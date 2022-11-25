Kyle Kuzma is one of the most recognizable players in the NBA thanks to his unique look. He used to play with bleached hair, which made him stand out from a mile away. Subsequently, he has ditched the look, however, his tattoos and fashion sense make him someone who is easy to point out.

Having said that, Kuzma is not the only one who has bleached his hair. In fact, if you have been watching the World Cup, then you would know that many Brazilian players do it. Speaking of Brazil, they won their first match of the tournament against Serbia, by a score of 2-0.

Kyle Kuzma Doppelganger

Both of these goals were scored by Richarlison. Overall, these goals were spectacular, including his second, which was a sideways bicycle kick. With all eyes on Richarlison, many realized that he looks an awful lot like Kuzma. Sure, Kuzma no longer has the bleached hair, however, the resemblance was striking.

Tell me kuzma and Richarlison aren't related pic.twitter.com/Et7jVpa518 — lil broomstick (@guava_808) November 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, LeBron James was spotted for having his very own doppelganger as well. LeBron’s was playing for Cameroon, and he was immediately spotted by the fans. Just like his former teammate, Kuzma was made aware of the doppelganger and took to Twitter to comment.

As you can see in the tweet below, Kuzma simply tagged LeBron while unleashing a bevy of laughing emojis. Needless to say, Kuzma thought this was all very amusing. At the end of the day, how could you not? Finding out you have a famous lookalike is always a funny moment for anyone.

Furthermore, James felt the same way yesterday as he laughed at the notion of himself playing for Cameroon. In the Instagram story below, he wrote “I mean I got work to do in other places too!”

Overall, this World Cup has been a lot of fun, despite the controversy. That said, it should be interesting to see who wins this thing. Hopefully, England Vs. USA gives us the entertainment we’re all desperately craving.

LeBron found his doppelgänger in Cameroon’s Bryan Mbeumo at the World Cup 💀



(h/t @LakeShowYo) pic.twitter.com/V9gCo9YLHG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2022

[Via]