LeBron James is one of the most recognizable players in the entire world. While basketball might not be the most popular sport globally, he is recognized on the world stage. His name is synonymous with sports greatness, and that will never change.

However, LeBron is not as famous as some soccer players. Guys like Messi, Ronaldo, and others are known unanimously around the globe. Additionally, with the World Cup going on, many of these players are getting an extra helping of exposure.

LeBron James Has A Doppelganger

Speaking of the World Cup, Cameroon got to play against Switzerland earlier today. While Switzerland took the W, many were noticing a Cameroonian player who looked an awful lot like LeBron James. From the haircut to the beard, some fans thought they were seeing the Lakers star on their TVs. Of course, it was actually Cameroonian star Bryan Mbuemo

so this why LeBron been out the last 5 games pic.twitter.com/WZaVWMgqOz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 24, 2022

The images above eventually went viral on Twitter, and they made their way to LeBron himself. Subsequently, he took to his Instagram story where he offered a reaction to his lookalike. As you can see, he was a good sport about it, and seemed to agree with the fans.

“I mean I got work to do in other places too,” LeBron wrote. Hilariously, there are some people out there who are trying to make the case that LeBron would dominate at soccer. Basketball and soccer have two completely different skill sets, so we doubt that is actually true.

LeBron found his doppelgänger in Cameroon’s Bryan Mbeumo at the World Cup 💀



(h/t @LakeShowYo) pic.twitter.com/V9gCo9YLHG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2022

Although it would be fun to imagine LeBron at the World Cup, it will not be happening now, or ever. Despite this, the tournament has been a lot of fun so far. There have been some cool upsets and there is no real favorite to take the whole tournament right now.

Let us know who you think will win the World Cup, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

