Boosie Badazz Doppelganger Hilariously Stars In Music Video

"That's the Boosie 'we have at home,'" one fan jokes.

As of late, a music video featuring a man who looks a lot like Boosie Badazz has been making its rounds online. The video was originally posted back in June, but is just starting to gain real traction now due to the Louisiana spitter's doppelganger. The video in question is for rapper D-Aye's remix of C0LDGAME's track "Duckin' Smoke," which features the real Boosie.

While D-Aye seems to have not been able to book the real Boosie to appear in the music video, he got the next best thing, a look-alike. The two men aren't totally identical, but they do look pretty similar. As expected, fans are out in full force with jokes in the comments section. "That's The boosie 'we have at home,'" one YouTube user writes. "They done cloned my boi," another says.

D-Aye Enlists Fake Boosie For His Video

The fake Boosie is clearly getting a lot of attention lately, but luckily, so is the real one. Earlier this month, CBS unveiled "A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop," which featured performances by various hip-hop stars, including Boosie. He graced the stage with his 2006 hit, "Wipe Me Down." He Tweeted a clip of his performance after it aired, sharing his appreciation. "THANKS TO THE GRAMMYS FOR FINALLY GIVING ME A CHANCE TO PERFORM AT AWARDS SHOW SINCE I BEEN HOME FROM PRISON!! #imgrateful," he wrote.

He's also trying to get some collaborations of his own underway, recently calling on Lil Baby for a feature on his next album. “I just saw Lil Baby,” Boosie said in a clip. “Put me on the album, n***a! Tell Lil Baby put me on the album, n***a […] Real n****s getting banned these days — put a real n***a on the album, Im’a slide, n***a.” What do you think of Boosie's doppelganger? Do you think he looks like the Louisiana MC? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

