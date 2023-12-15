Boosie Badazz Rants About Rod Wave On IG Live

During a recent Instagram Live, fans asked Boosie Badazz if he would be attending Rod Wave's show in Atlanta amid their ongoing beef. For obvious reasons, the Louisiana native wasn't, but threw a bit of shade his way before changing the subject. According to him, Rod Wave offered to "pull up," but ultimately decided to pay a lawyer instead.

The two artists' beef first began when Boosie called Rod Wave out for allegedly sampling his song without paying him during another Instagram Live. "Can't let you just take my sh*t and I'm not getting nothing," he said. "I just want my split, you know, my cut ... I ain't mad, I love when they do that sh*t." Things only escalated when he took to Twitter to continue his rant, prompting a response from Rod Wave.

Boosie Badazz Throws Shade At Rod Wave

"On my momma Boosie," he said. "Big bra I fw ya tell me a real number. Yeen even gotta do all dat tell me a number ima pull [up] and bring it to you!!" At that point, however, it was too late. Boosie went on to tease what sounds like a Rod Wave diss track, taking the tension to a new level. Rod Wave later denied stealing the song, and even threatened to quit music altogether. Boosie didn't let up, eventually announcing a lawsuit.

"Hell no, that n***a Rod Wave ain't pull up on me," he told fans. "I don't own the song fully, I own a percentage of it. I still have publishing in it and writer's credits. So, I guess when he found out that, he don't want to give me nothing. We going to court. Nobody contacted me. Nobody gave me my publishing. Nobody gave me my writer's credit. How you clear it, when you ain't clear it with me?" What do you think of Boosie Badazz throwing shade at Rod Wave during his recent Instagram Live? What about their ongoing beef? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

