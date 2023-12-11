Boosie Badazz Hip-Hop 50 Grammys Performance Has Him Feeling Grateful

Go Boosie!

BYHayley Hynes
Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks

A lot has changed for Boosie Badazz since his return home from prison in 2014. While the "Wipe Me Down" hitmaker is certainly happy to have his freedom reinstated, there's been a longing in his heart to return to the stage. Of course, Boosie has given plenty of "regular" performances, but what he's actually been craving is a slot during one of the music industry's many annual award shows. As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the embattled star was able to make his dreams come true thanks to the Grammys.

As AllHipHop reports, on Sunday (December 10), CBS aired their two-hour "A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop" celebration, which was previously filmed in November. Boosie was just one of many entertainers who graced the stage with his presence, and now that the world has finally seen his performance, he can't stop gushing about it on social media. "THANKS TO THE GRAMMYS FOR FINALLY GIVING ME A CHANCE TO PERFORM AT AWARDS SHOW SINCE I BEEN HOME FROM PRISON!! #imgrateful," he tweeted yesterday.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Pleads With Lil Baby For Feature On His Next Album

Boosie Badazz is Happy About Returning to the Award Show Stage

Other legends who were a part of the Questlove-organized show include Big Daddy Kane, Bun B, Common, Nelly, Queen Latifah, and Rakim. As for newcomers, names like Coi Leray, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, and Latto were all on deck to prove they can keep up with their predecessors. Boosie may not have won a trophy from the Grammys yet, but he's still grateful to see rap getting the recognition it deserves from the public.

Despite the chaos following him for the past few months, Boosie Badazz seems to be in good spirits as 2023 comes to a close. Not only has he made a solid impression on hip-hop heads with his Hip-Hop 50 Grammys performance, but we've also seen the Louisana native making big strides in the dating world. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz & 20 Women Have One-On-Ones, He Hilariously Picks His Favorites

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.