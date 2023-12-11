Boosie Badazz Hip-Hop 50 Grammys Performance Has Him Feeling Grateful

A lot has changed for Boosie Badazz since his return home from prison in 2014. While the "Wipe Me Down" hitmaker is certainly happy to have his freedom reinstated, there's been a longing in his heart to return to the stage. Of course, Boosie has given plenty of "regular" performances, but what he's actually been craving is a slot during one of the music industry's many annual award shows. As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the embattled star was able to make his dreams come true thanks to the Grammys.

As AllHipHop reports, on Sunday (December 10), CBS aired their two-hour "A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop" celebration, which was previously filmed in November. Boosie was just one of many entertainers who graced the stage with his presence, and now that the world has finally seen his performance, he can't stop gushing about it on social media. "THANKS TO THE GRAMMYS FOR FINALLY GIVING ME A CHANCE TO PERFORM AT AWARDS SHOW SINCE I BEEN HOME FROM PRISON!! #imgrateful," he tweeted yesterday.

Boosie Badazz is Happy About Returning to the Award Show Stage

Other legends who were a part of the Questlove-organized show include Big Daddy Kane, Bun B, Common, Nelly, Queen Latifah, and Rakim. As for newcomers, names like Coi Leray, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, and Latto were all on deck to prove they can keep up with their predecessors. Boosie may not have won a trophy from the Grammys yet, but he's still grateful to see rap getting the recognition it deserves from the public.

Despite the chaos following him for the past few months, Boosie Badazz seems to be in good spirits as 2023 comes to a close. Not only has he made a solid impression on hip-hop heads with his Hip-Hop 50 Grammys performance, but we've also seen the Louisana native making big strides in the dating world. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

