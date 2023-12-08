Boosie Badazz Pleads With Lil Baby For Feature On His Next Album

Boosie is a big fan of Lil Baby.

Boosie Badazz is someone who is a staple of hip-hop culture at this point. Overall, he has come out with some iconic music over the years. Although, for many, he is someone who is known for his humorous observations on the culture. While some may hate the things he says, others find him at least a little entertaining. Ultimately, he is someone who elicits a reaction, and if you can do that, then you can easily find a bit of success. Either way, Boosie is someone who has a lot of fun.

Overall, he is also someone who is always listening to the younger artists in the game. In order to stay sharp, it is important to listen to those who run the game right now. One of those young artists is none other than Lil Baby. It is believed that the young artist has a new album on the way, and fans are interested to finally hear it. Of course, Boosie is one of the many people who want to hear it. In fact, Boosie wants a spot on the album, and in the video below, he drunkenly begged for a placement.

Boosie Badazz Shouts Out Lil Baby

“I just saw Lil Baby,” Boosie said. “Put me on the album, n***a! Tell Lil Baby put me on the album, n***a […] Real n****s getting banned these days — put a real n***a on the album, Im’a slide, n***a.” Whether or not Lil Baby accepts such an offer, truly remains to be seen. However, you never know. It could very well be a situation where Baby wants to pay homage to someone who is a legend and elder statesman in the game. Either way, we're sure the album will be solid.

Let us know if you would want a collaboration between these two, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on everything happening involving your favorite artists.

