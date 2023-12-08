Boosie Badazz & 20 Women Have One-On-Ones, He Hilariously Picks His Favorites

Boosie Badazz was the most recent guest on 20 Women Vs. One, a series in which YouTuber Ryanwitdasauce takes a celebrity and puts them in a room with twenty women. Moreover, throughout the hour-long session, the guest is meant to pick and choose which woman stays and which woman leaves after having one-on-one conversations with them. It's a pretty weird concept that can definitely turn creepy, exploitative, or objectifying, but it at least makes for some funny moments when you have a rapper as eccentric, unfiltered, and expressive as the Baton Rouge MC. Needless to say, it makes for a fun but bizarre watch.

For example, one woman asked the Lil Baby fan how she should get revenge for a stolen purse. "If you can't handle prison, you don't need to get it in blood," Boosie Badazz offered as words of advice. "Because, if you go to prison, you ain't gon' be able to handle it. They gon' be taking your store. Sucking on your p***y. You gon' have b***hes with braids like Queen Latifah on Set It Off. I'm letting you know. So, you don't need to get it in blood."

20 WOMEN VS BOOSIE BADAZZ: Watch

Furthermore, throughout the video, Badazz ended up saying goodbye to thirteen women in the first round. Eventually, he couldn't really decide between the seven remaining contestants, so he picked five out of those to... give money to? Have dinner with? Maybe they won $150 for participating and an extra $50 because they won? It's a bit unclear, but of course, that's not the point of content like this. Either way, considering that Boosie has pretty high standards when it comes to women, we at least hope that he didn't actually give anyone a hard time and just had some respectful fun for the camera.

Meanwhile, this "speed dating" scenario is interesting because of recent comments of his on his daughter's dating life. When the 41-year-old said that he doesn't mind if someone cheats on his daughter– as long as they don't beat her– he had an interesting back-and-forth with fans. Hopefully that consideration stays hypothetical. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, log back into HNHH.

