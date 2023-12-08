Boosie Badazz & 20 Women Have One-On-Ones, He Hilariously Picks His Favorites

The Baton Rouge MC gave some funny advice to a couple of ladies, and of course, there were plenty of wild moments.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Boosie Badazz was the most recent guest on 20 Women Vs. One, a series in which YouTuber Ryanwitdasauce takes a celebrity and puts them in a room with twenty women. Moreover, throughout the hour-long session, the guest is meant to pick and choose which woman stays and which woman leaves after having one-on-one conversations with them. It's a pretty weird concept that can definitely turn creepy, exploitative, or objectifying, but it at least makes for some funny moments when you have a rapper as eccentric, unfiltered, and expressive as the Baton Rouge MC. Needless to say, it makes for a fun but bizarre watch.

For example, one woman asked the Lil Baby fan how she should get revenge for a stolen purse. "If you can't handle prison, you don't need to get it in blood," Boosie Badazz offered as words of advice. "Because, if you go to prison, you ain't gon' be able to handle it. They gon' be taking your store. Sucking on your p***y. You gon' have b***hes with braids like Queen Latifah on Set It Off. I'm letting you know. So, you don't need to get it in blood."

20 WOMEN VS BOOSIE BADAZZ: Watch

Furthermore, throughout the video, Badazz ended up saying goodbye to thirteen women in the first round. Eventually, he couldn't really decide between the seven remaining contestants, so he picked five out of those to... give money to? Have dinner with? Maybe they won $150 for participating and an extra $50 because they won? It's a bit unclear, but of course, that's not the point of content like this. Either way, considering that Boosie has pretty high standards when it comes to women, we at least hope that he didn't actually give anyone a hard time and just had some respectful fun for the camera.

Meanwhile, this "speed dating" scenario is interesting because of recent comments of his on his daughter's dating life. When the 41-year-old said that he doesn't mind if someone cheats on his daughter– as long as they don't beat her– he had an interesting back-and-forth with fans. Hopefully that consideration stays hypothetical. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, log back into HNHH.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.