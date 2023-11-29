Boosie Badazz Admits Tootie Raww's Feud With Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Worries Him

Boosie Badazz says he's worried about his son, Tootie Raww "crashing out" amid his ongoing feud with Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy. He discussed worrying as a parent when fans asked him about the beef on Instagram Live.

“I wouldn’t know what to do if my son get a murder charge,” he told his followers. “I gotta stop him from crashing out. Then it worry me more all them lil n****s around him clutching. It’s easy for something to happen. Got me worried as a daddy. You got sh*t around you, everybody clutching. That’s how that sh*t happen.” Check out the clip below.

Read More: Tootie Raww Expresses Frustration With NBA Youngboy Over Uncleared Feature: "F**k YB"

Boosie Badazz Attends The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Tootie Raww called out both YoungBoy and Kodak Black in different livestreams in recent weeks. With YoungBoy, Tootie was upset with him for not clearing a feature. “YB ain’t clear my feature,” he said to his followers. “I don’t really f*ck with that n***a either. I don’t respect it.” As for Kodak, Tootie said: “Kodak Black a straight b*tch. That n***a lied to my face. If I see Kodak I’m a slap the f*ck outta him. That n***a said he gone send my sh*t back. I ain’t never heard from again.” Over the summer, Tootie also took issue with Kodak Black for working with 6ix9ine instead of him. Check out Boosie's response to the various comments below.

Boosie Badazz Speaks Out On Tootie Raww

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans showed plenty of support for Boosie in the comments section. Many found his situation relatable while others compared Tootie's behavior to that of Boosie. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz as well as Tootie Raww's issues with Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Unleashes On Rod Wave Even Further For Sample Clearance Issues

[Via]