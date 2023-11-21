Boosie Badazz Teases New Supposed Diss Track Toward Rod Wave

Boosie Badazz is growing more and more tired by the day with rappers and other artists biting from his catalog. It seems Rod Wave is the straw that is breaking this camel's back. Apparently, he is the latest to do so and the Louisiana rapper is gearing up to drop a track that is consequently taking shots at the Florida native for borrowing from him without compensation. The news broke about Boosie looking to sue the soulful singer and rapper a couple of days ago, on November 19. The song that was being contested was "Long Journey" which also appeared on Boosie's 2010 record, Incarcerated.

His first outburst included this commentary. "Can't let you just take my sh*t and I'm not getting nothing. I just want my split, you know, my cut... I ain't mad, I love when they do that sh*t." Rod came across the wrath of Boosie and responded. "On my momma Boosie. Big bra I fw ya tell me a real number. Yeen even gotta do all dat tell me a number ima pull [up] and bring it to you!!" However, it might be too little too late.

Boosie Badazz Gives Fans A Sneak Peek

According to XXL, Boosie is cooking up something in the studio for him and everyone else for that matter. There are no namedrops in the lyrics, but they are pretty telling. "For years I let you n****s slide, hoping that I get that phone call like n**** you can't get 25%, but I never got it / Not keeping it real so let's keep it real." There is no word on when it will drop, but there is a good chance it could be within the next couple of days.

What are your initial thoughts on Boosie Badazz's new song that is assumedly a diss toward Rod Wave? How does the track sound to you so far? Will Boosie accept Rod's latest peace offering?

