Lena The Plug & Adam22 Drink "Rim Jobs" While Turning Up With Adult Actors For His 40th: Watch

There have been plenty of celebrity birthdays to celebrate this Scorpio season, but when you consider that Valentine's Day comes roughly nine months before November, it's easy to understand why so many people are born under the water sign. Future celebrated his 40th on Monday, and the day before that, it was Tyga's turn. He and Lil Wayne were seen turning up with strippers to celebrate, and they're not the only ones who got rowdy this past weekend. Ahead of Adam22's 40th birthday, his wife Lena The Plug threw him a celebration complete with other adult actresses, plenty of booze, and great music.

Drinks on the menu included The Rim Job (Casamigos Blanco, pineapple juice, sweet and sour, lime juice, and jalapeno in a glass with a salted rim), and The 22ster (Tito's Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, simple syrup, and mint). Guests also had the option of The Zesty Disciple, a bourbon-based beverage with hints of cherry. In video footage captured at the party, Adam and his wife were all smiles while dancing and posing for photos with friends.

Adam22's Friends Came Out to Celebrate His Big Day

The No Jumper host doesn't turn 40 until November 24, but instead of waiting until this coming weekend, he and Lena opted to get their public event out of the way early. It's unclear if they have romantic plans to celebrate his actual birthday more intimately, but whatever he ends up doing, Adam will surely fill listeners in on an episode of his podcast at a later date.

It looks like everyone who managed to secure an invitation to Adam22's birthday bash had a great time. From outside the venue, however, Crip Mac didn't hold back on expressing his disappointment over not being able to attend. Read what the social media personality had to say about Adam and Blueface at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

