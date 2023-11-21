Future's Mom Calls Him "[Her] Big Baby" During 40th Birthday Speech

No love on the planet quite matches the one a mother is capable of having for her child – even if most of the world perceives that child to be a toxic womanizer. On Monday (November 20), the producer and rapper celebrated his 40th birthday, marking the beginning of a new decade. Based on what we know about the Atlanta native – born Nayvadius DeMun Cash – we're not expecting to see him mature overnight, though we would be happy to see Future settle down a bit and iron out some of the issues with his baby mamas.

The "Mask Off" hitmaker shares eight children with eight women, including Ciara and Joie Chavis. It's no secret most of them have had their share of drama and disagreements, some of which have tainted Future's perception in the public eye. Regardless of this, his mother, Dr. Stephanie Jester, still has lots of love for her firstborn. Over the weekend, she even gave a heartfelt speech at his birthday party, lovingly calling Hendrix her "big baby."

Read More: Adam22 Birthday Party Photos: Lena The Plug, Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, N3on, And More Turn Up

Stephanie Jester Doesn't Play About Her Son

"I just wanna say happy birthday to my big boy. Happy 40th birthday. He will always be my big baby. No matter what. Every star, every sunshine, he always gonna be my big boy," she told the smiling crowd at the function. "So I speak today on blessings, peace, joy, happiness, new levels. I know there are new things and opportunities and possibilities that’s coming your way," Jester added before thanking all of Future's friends and loved ones for coming out to support him.

Read More: Lori Harvey & Future: Relationship Timeline

Future is Ready for His Next Decade of Greatness

On her IG page, the family matriarch shared a birthday tribute as well. "No matter what mommy will always pray for you and support you through the storm and the sunshine ❤️," she promised the father of eight. Are you surprised to see that a man with a reputation as notoriously toxic as Future is so close with his mother, or do you think she's partially responsible for enabling his ways? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]