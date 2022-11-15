Ciara may have made herself a picture-perfect life with her husband Russell Wilson shortly after meeting him back in 2016, but she wasn’t always a part of the union that has fans labelling them “couple goals.” In fact, the R&B singer was previously dating one of the most notoriously “toxic” rappers in the industry, Future.

As the latest cover star of Women’s Health the 37-year-old sat down with the magazine to discuss the different elements of her life that have come together to shape her into the vivacious woman she is today.

Ciara was candid about the handling of her very public split from Hendrix back in 2014. “I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” she said.

“All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love… I was like, It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to,” the “Better Thangs” artist recalled. “But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

For her, these new radical acts of self-care were practices that made her better mentally, physically, and spiritually. “It’s knowing what gives you a release, knowing what gives you joy. Go to that,” she encouraged readers who might be on a similar path.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Recording artists Future (L) and Ciara arrive at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Though things with Future didn’t work out, Ciara honouring her truth led her to her current partner. As fate would have it, she seems happier than ever with him.

The “Mask On” rapper, on the other hand, seems to be having trouble with the women in his life. Specifically, he’s being sued by his ex, Brittni Mealy over a child support dispute.

She has a list of demands she expects to be met regarding the care of their 9-year-old son. At the same time, Future has been pushing to have the lawsuit dismissed. Recently, videos of him flexing massive stacks of cash have surfaced online, causing some to raise their eyebrows at his antics.

