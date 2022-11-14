A few days ago, Future officially made his last name to “Cash,“ according to reports. Now, the “Mask On” hitmaker is proving that he has a lot of it to flex, despite being hit with a lawsuit from one of his exes.

As HipHopDX notes, on Sunday (November 13), the Atlanta-born artist reposted a video uploaded initially by Chicago native Zona Man, a rising Freebandz artist. The footage shows Hendrix flexing more than one stack of cash, counting out the total all the way up to $250K.

“50s. That’s a hundo right there,” he began in the Instagram Story. “That’s a hundo right there. 150 right there. That’s a quarter M just right there.”

A report from Radar Online reveals that Future is going to court with his ex, Brittni Mealy. She claims that he hasn’t been around to support their 9-year-old emotionally, or financially to her standards.

Mealy’s lawsuit began making headlines on November 10. The “WAIT FOR U” artist is paying $3K/month for their child, Prince. The pair initially came to an agreement in 2014. Seeing as his income has taken on a “substantial change,” though, Mealy would like to receive more to meet the growing boy’s needs.

Future and Brittni Mealy attend The Official Big Game Take over Hosted by Diddy+Jeezy+Future at Compound on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Aside from that, she also stated that Future doesn’t “exercise his scheduled parenting time.” This leads her to “[bear] the burden of additional expenses.” Additionally, Mealy accused her ex of failing to maintain dental insurance, pointing out that he was in willful contempt.

Prince’s mother made it known that she’s spent money on daycare costs because her baby daddy isn’t around. She also requested that the 38-year-old maintain a $350K life insurance policy, naming their boy as the sole beneficiary.

Future is demanding that the suit is shut down by the court. He also expects the payments to remain the same. “[I have] consistently and timely paid [my] child support obligation,” he argued.

Mealy was right about one thing, though. The I NEVER LIKED YOU rapper admitted that he didn’t obtain dental insurance, although he’s currently handling the situation.

In other news, Future assisted GMK on a new track called “Dark Days” this past weekend. Stream that here, and visit HNHH again later for more celebrity news updates.

