Florida rapper GMK has graced fans with his first album this week tiled “Born To Be Free.” It offered its fair share of bangers and more melodic cuts featuring the likes of Toosi, JayDaYoungan, and Yungeen Ace. However, one of its standout tracks is “Dark Days” with Future, who just changed his last name to Cash. Both MCs spit over an atmospheric beat to paint their pictures of hard times.

Accordingly, “Dark Days” from GMK could fit snugly on a number of Future albums. It pushes a combination of guitar melody and piano chords; a tried and true trap formula. As such, “Dark Days” is very melodically dynamic. First, some yearning guitar notes draw listeners in, and high piano keys compliment the guitar’s tune. Furthermore, these different melodies all swirl through the track, waiting to be noticed by fans.

Also, this combination distinguishes the verse rhythms from the tracks main chorus melody. Interestingly, most of this progression comes through from these melodies, not the drums themselves. They employ familiar timbres and trap sounds, like the bustling hi-hats that trill, dip out, and reemerge. Still, the claps and snares emphasize the swing on “Dark Days,” and GMK and Future ride the beat with ease.

Moreover, Future fed this week. Pluto’s dropped a few new tracks, including an appearance on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Additionally, his “pushin p” track with Young Thug and Gunna went platinum recently. Still at the top after so many years, Future bring that perspective of growth to this track.

Lyrically, both rappers focus on the contrast between their current wealth and the experiences that brought them there. Specifically, GMK focuses “Dark Days” on the people that have abandoned him and didn’t believe in his abilities. Also, there’s an interesting bar in here about judges offering centuries and penitentiaries that’s maybe a relationship metaphor. Furthermore, he wrote vivid imagery about grabbing his gun before even getting dressed, and his chorus is passionate and well-sung.

MY FIRST PROJECT OUT RN. GET ME TO TOP 100 , STREAM GMK “BORN TO BE FREE” TAPE RN 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ax3cJRYkHV — NOHOSPITAL GMK 🩸 (@RackRacerGmk) November 12, 2022

On the other hand, Future name-drops VVS, Louis Vutton, and Buggatis in his verse. In this track’s context, he postured and flexed to show how far he’s come. Compellingly, the Atlanta king’s turned his pain into success and has outlasted his opposition as a result on this track.

You can check out GMK’s new album “Born To Be Free” on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out the Future-assisted track below and peep some quotable bars from “Dark Days.”

Quotable Lyrics

They had they chance to have my back, they left me lone,

It’s like death knockin’ at my door, I ain’t been home,

This judge don’t show no sentiment,

She offer centuries in that penitentiary