With just a week until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel unleashed the official soundtrack for the film. Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan serve as the producers of the project and tapped over 40 artists across the world to contribute to the 19-song effort.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By boasts appearances from Rihanna, Burna Boy, Tems, Future, Fireboy DML, CKAY, PinkPantheress, Rema, and more.

The project was led by the release of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” her first single in six years, which Coogler played a role in penning.

“The truth is, once she played us the record, she said straight up, ‘I did this for Chad.’ Chad brought us all together; you know what I mean? He just keeps on giving. I’m just really thankful that Rihanna was the latest gift to join the family, and I can’t wait for folks to see how it’s used in the film,” she wrote.

Check the tracklist and album below.