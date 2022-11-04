Rihanna, Stormzy, Future & More Appear On “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Soundtrack
Check out “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From & Inspired By” featuring Rihanna, Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Stormzy, Snow Tha Product, E-40 & more.
With just a week until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel unleashed the official soundtrack for the film. Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan serve as the producers of the project and tapped over 40 artists across the world to contribute to the 19-song effort.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By boasts appearances from Rihanna, Burna Boy, Tems, Future, Fireboy DML, CKAY, PinkPantheress, Rema, and more.
The project was led by the release of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” her first single in six years, which Coogler played a role in penning.
“The truth is, once she played us the record, she said straight up, ‘I did this for Chad.’ Chad brought us all together; you know what I mean? He just keeps on giving. I’m just really thankful that Rihanna was the latest gift to join the family, and I can’t wait for folks to see how it’s used in the film,” she wrote.
Check the tracklist and album below.
- Lift Me Up Performed by Rihanna
- Love & Loyalty (Believe) Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa
- Alone Performed by Burna Boy
- No Woman No Cry Performed by Tems
- Árboles Bajo El Mar Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia
- Con La Brisa Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson
- La Vida Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40
- Interlude Performed by Stormzy
- Coming Back For You Performed by Fireboy DML
- They Want It, But No Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe
- Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik
- Limoncello Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future
- Anya Mmiri Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress
- Wake Up Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema
- Pantera Performed by Alemán featuring Rema
- Jele Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa
- Inframundo Performed by Blue Rojo
- No Digas Mi Nombre Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush
- Mi Pueblo Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot