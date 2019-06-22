ryan coogler
- Pop CultureRyan Coogler Net Worth 2024: What Is The Acclaimed Filmmaker Worth?Step into Ryan Coogler's world, tracing his evolution from indie filmmaker to Hollywood heavyweight, & his impactful off-screen initiatives.By Axl Banks
- MoviesEvery Movie Ryan Coogler Has DirectedWhat is your favorite Ryan Coogler movie?By Gale Love
- Pop CultureRyan Coogler Reveals Original Plans For "Black Panther" SequelRyan Coogler says that the "Black Panther" sequel was originally going to be a "father-son" story before Chadwick Boseman's death.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesRihanna, Stormzy, Future & More Appear On "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" SoundtrackCheck out "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From & Inspired By" featuring Rihanna, Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Stormzy, Snow Tha Product, E-40 & more. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRyan Coogler Shares How Rihanna Became Apart Of "Black Panther" Soundtrack The director shared that Rih "did it for Chad."By Lamar Banks
- MusicRyan Coogler Explains How Rihanna's “Lift Me Up" Came TogetherRyan Coogler says that Rihanna was the perfect fit for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" as an artist who could speak to the "feeling of motherhood."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRyan Coogler 911 Call: Bank Employee Says "He's Just Being Weird"The bank employee told the 911 operator that she thought Ryan Coogler was "being weird."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRyan Coogler Falsely Accused Of Trying To Rob Bank Of America, Issues Statement: ReportThe director of "Black Panther" wrote a note to the teller, asking for her to count his money in private, but she told her boss he was trying to rob them.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDisney Pushes Back Release Dates For "Dr. Strange 2”, "Black Panther 2", "Thor 4" & MoreMarvel fans will have to wait a little longer as a number of highly-anticipated films and sequels face major delays in their respective production processes.
By Angela Savage
- Movies"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Leaked Photos Show Ironheart & Everett RossDominique Thorne will make her debut as RiRi Williams/Ironheart in the film. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesRyan Coogler Will Not Move "Black Panther 2" Production In Protest Of Georgia Voting LawsRyan Coogler says he will not move the filming of the "Black Panther" sequel in protest of Georgia's new voting laws.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRyan Coogler: Chadwick Boseman "Wouldn’t Have Wanted Us To Stop"Ahead of the start of production for "Black Panther 2," Ryan Coogler reveals that although it is hard revisiting the beloved superhero series without Chadwick Boseman, he believes that the fallen actor would have wanted them to keep going.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesEddie Murphy Rejected Ryan Coogler's "C2A" Pitch Starring Michael B. JordanThe actor says that Coogler wanted Jordan to play Murphy's son in a plot similar to the first film.By Erika Marie
- TVRyan Coogler Bringing "Black Panther" Spinoff Series To Disney+Get ready to explore the Kingdom of Wakanda.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureKevin Feige Discusses "Black Panther II" Without Chadwick BosemanThe next film in the "Black Panther" franchise will explore other areas of Wakanda, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureRyan Coogler Pens Powerful Tribute To Chadwick BosemanRyan Coogler shared an impactful letter, following the passing of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman.By Cole Blake
- MoviesM’Baku Actor Wants To Be The Villain In "Black Panther 2"M'Baku actor, Winston Duke, wants to be the main antagonist in "Black Panther 2."By Dominiq R.
- Movies"Black Panther 2's" Release Date Has Been Officially UnveiledDirector Ryan Coogler made the announcement at Disney’s D23 Expo.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRyan Coogler Has Started Writing "Black Panther 2"Ryan Coogler begins his anticipated "Black Panther" sequel. By Mitch Findlay
